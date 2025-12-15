Advertisement
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued to Node Operators: Reason

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 15/12/2025 - 15:20
    XRP Ledger node operators and developers issued crucial alert as new XRPL developments unfold.
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued to Node Operators: Reason
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, the official XRP Ledger Foundation has issued an urgent upgrade alert for node operators on the XRPL following the rippled version 3.0.0 release. 

    According to the XRP Ledger Foundation, the XRPL v3.0.0 adds new but currently disabled amendments, including LendingProtocol, DynamicMPT and fixDelegateV1_1. These amendments are nearly code complete but not yet open for voting.

    In this light, node operators are urged to upgrade ASAP to ensure service continuity. More importantly, node operators and developers are urged to test the said amendments in standalone mode to help identify bugs early and reduce activation risk once they are enabled for voting.

    An advantage of the XRP Ledger consensus mechanism is that node operators and developers can test how rippled behaves before proposed amendments are fully enabled on the production network by running their servers in stand-alone mode.

    The rippled v 3.0.0 release also comes with several core ledger improvements and fix amendments. This includes a Token Escrow fix, which addresses a bug discovered in the original amendment.

    XRPL validator addresses hesitancy in XRPL ecosystem

    In a tweet, XRPL dUNL validator Vet addresses a seeming hesitancy in the XRP Ledger ecosystem, with some amendments yet to achieve majority. 

    A number of amendments included in the rippled v.3.0.0 are yet to achieve majority, although voting remains ongoing. Amendments "fixIncludeKeyletFields," "fixMPTDeliveredAmount," "fixTokenEscrowV1" and "fixPriceOracleOrderfix" have only reached 20.59% of consensus, while AMMClawbackRounding only gained 17.65%, according to xrpscan data. 

    According to Vet, several amendments have been adopted or are proposed on the XRP Ledger as more innovation and features are needed on the XRPL. 

    Vet highlights the essence of proper testing to prevent Ledger corrupting bugs, encouraging participation from XRP Ledger participants. He cited the instances of the AMM bug and, more recently, the Permission Delegation bug, which was caught before the feature was scheduled to go live, that could have devastating consequences to XRP holders.

    In other news, XRP explorer xrpscan has announced its integration with Chainabuse, allowing it to flag suspicious accounts reported to Chainabuse and redirect scammed XRP users to Chainabuse to report crypto scams. 

    #XRP News #XRPL
