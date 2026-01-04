Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Analysis for January 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is mainly red on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETC chart by CoinStats

ETC/USD

The rate of Ethereum Classic (ETC) has risen by 3.15% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETC keeps looking bullish. If bulls' pressure continues and the daily bar closes near the resistance, the growth may continue to the $13 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ETC is also controlled by buyers. If the candle closes around the current prices or above, traders may witness a test of the $13-$13.50 range next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the altcoin has once again bounced off the support at $11.47.

If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a local rise to the $13-$14 zone by the end of the month.

Ethereum Classic is trading at $12.84 at press time.