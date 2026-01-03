Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) First Pivotal Critical Price Moment of 2026, Bitcoin's (BTC) Implosion Enables $100,000, Ethereum Handles $3,000 Like It's Nothing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is moving way faster than we anticipated in the past: Shiba Inu is trying to breakthrough, Bitcoin has already made a move that opens up a way to $100,000 and Ethereum

Shiba Inu is finally moving

It may be Shiba Inu's first truly pivotal price moment of 2026 and it's happening far earlier than most market players anticipated. SHIB is now exhibiting early indications that the selling phase may be waning after months of consistent downward pressure throughout late 2025. Right now the price is just above the $0.0000075-$0.0000077 range which has frequently served as temporary support.

This moment is crucial because of the surrounding context as well as the level itself. Momentum indicators are starting to stabilize rather than keep declining and SHIB has been trading significantly below its major moving averages for a long time. Just that change indicates that the downward pressure is no longer increasing. Instead of a heavy supply zone the current structure indicates SHIB is pushing against a thin resistance layer.

Overhead resistance is comparatively sparse in contrast to earlier rejection points so even a slight increase in demand could cause a dramatic reaction. This is why the current setup is important: sustained participation is all that is required for price to rise without an explosive catalyst. At first glance the muted volume may seem unimpressive but historically SHIB has entered recovery phases in this manner.

When buyers intervene low-volume bases typically precede quick aggressive moves. The notion that sellers are growing weary rather than dominant is supported by the recent recovery from local lows. This early-2026 behavior is notable when viewed in a larger context.

Although many anticipated that SHIB would stay suppressed well into the year, the price is already exhibiting resilience close to levels that previously represented significant turning points. That greatly increases the likelihood that a breakout will occur earlier than expected but it does not ensure one right away.

Bitcoin is pushing up

Sharp corrections are meant to reset structure and pave the way for a cleaner more sustainable breakout which is precisely what Bitcoin's recent implosion-style move is doing. Price action has stabilized and is currently pushing back upward creating a realistic path toward the $100,000 level following the aggressive sell-off that drove Bitcoin well below important short-term averages.

The way Bitcoin is responding to the decline is more important in this case than the drop itself. Local support for Bitcoin has returned in the upper $80,000s and it is currently overcoming technical obstacles that served as strong opposition. It is crucial to make the shift from panic-driven selling to controlled recovery.

It indicates that instead of getting ready for another leg down the market is moving from distribution to accumulation. The most significant development is the return of Bitcoin to critical moving-average territory. The likelihood of acceleration is greatly increased by a sustained move above short-term resistance zones particularly if BTC is able to hold above reclaimed levels rather than rejecting right away.

Rather than brief relief rallies that type of behavior frequently precedes strong trend continuation. This view is supported by volume dynamics. Instead of chasing price buyers are stepping in more carefully as selling pressure has subsided. That typically denotes assurance as opposed to desperation.

The formation of the structure now resembles a base rather than a topping pattern which supports the theory that the recent collapse removed excess leverage from the system. In a larger sense this reset was necessary for Bitcoin. It would have been structurally weak for the market to continue rising without a correction because it was overheated and momentum was stretched.

That imbalance was fixed by the implosion. BTC is now positioned for a more aggressive move once resistance gives way as volatility is compressing and the price is steadily rising.

Ethereum is back at heights

Ethereum's return to the $3,000 mark appears to be almost casual which is precisely why it is significant. This is neither a short squeeze nor a panic-driven spike. With comparatively controlled volatility the price rose into the $3,000 range indicating that the market is becoming more at ease with ETH's current value. Technically speaking Ethereum is making significant progress by stabilizing following a protracted correction rather than rejecting higher prices right away.

Higher lows are forming in the recent structure and ETH is steadily rising rather than plummeting. Typically that behavior indicates accumulation rather than distribution. In the past the $3,000 threshold itself served as a technical and psychological barrier. ETH is currently trading around it without any discernible stress. This is a clear indication that buyers are prepared to defend prices during slight declines while sellers are thinning out.

$3,000 is no longer regarded by the market as an extreme valuation which alters future expectations. This change is also supported by momentum indicators. The RSI has moved out of extremely oversold territory and is rising steadily without getting too hot. Instead of causing immediate fatigue that allows for continuation.

However volume is still moderate indicating that more calculated positioning rather than careless leverage is driving this move. The crucial question for the future is whether Ethereum can develop acceptance above $3,000 instead of merely tagging it.

The likelihood of a prolonged recovery rises dramatically if ETH maintains this area and begins to challenge higher resistance levels. If buyers keep filling in on dips a clear push toward the mid-$3,300-$3,500 range becomes feasible.