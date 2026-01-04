Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies are going up at the end of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.45% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $91,541. However, if a correction does not happen and bulls can hold the initiative, traders may see a test of the $92,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. If the daily candle closes around the interim level of $92,000, the accumulated energy might be enough for ongoing growth to the nearest resistance at $94,199.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation remains neutral. The volume is low, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready to seize the initiative yet.

All in all, sideways trading in the range of $90,000-$93,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $91,190 at press time.