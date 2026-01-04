Bitcoin Bears Just 1% Away From Max-Pain $112 Million Liquidation

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin is doing really well on the daily chart, and the derivatives board by CoinGlass is basically flashing a warning light at anyone still short.

Advertisement

BTC last printed around $91,222, up about 0.70% on the session. That might not sound like much, but when you look at the liquidation "max pain" map, you will see that for bears it is right next to the door.

The key number here is the short max-pain level at $91,962, a zone sitting about 1.09% above the current price tied to an estimated $112.84 million of short-side damage if the price taps it.

BTC/USD by TradingView

This is the part that market participants hate, because it is not about being "right" in terms of direction, it is about being in the wrong place at the wrong time, when there are too many people there.

Advertisement

Bear fuel for Bitcoin

When the price is within a percent of a known pressure point, even a normal push can turn into a forced buy. This is how a quiet grind suddenly turns into a fast candle that makes the chart look like it went parabolic.

The other side of the map explains why bulls are not exactly panicking either. The long max pain sits much lower at $86,225 per BTC, about 5.21% away, and it carries a larger number, $226.89 million, which tells you where the bigger downside trap lives if the market flips risk-off.

Advertisement

For now, the plan is to hold above the current area, and a test of $91,963 will be the obvious trigger to watch because once that level is hit, the bear exit can become fuel.