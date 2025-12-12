XRP Gets UNL Update, What Changed?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official XRP Ledger Foundation has announced an update to the UNL, with one validator removed.

Advertisement

In a tweet, the XRP Ledger Foundation revealed that an updated XRPL UNL has been released. One XRPL validator, "data443Risk," was removed for nonresponsiveness. The XRPL Foundation says a replacement validator will be part of a future update.

An updated XRPL UNL was released today. @data443Risk has been removed for non-responsiveness. A replacement validator will be part of a future update.



We want to thank them on behalf of the ecosystem. — XRP Ledger Foundation (Official) (@XRPLF) December 12, 2025

A unique node list (UNL) is a server's list of validators that it trusts not to collude. Every XRP Ledger server is configured with a UNL, which determines which validation votes it listens to and which votes it throws out during the consensus process.

Advertisement

To avoid forking, servers in the XRP Ledger need to be configured with UNLs that have a high degree of overlap with one another.

To make it easier to get a diverse and reliable list of validators that has high overlap with others, the XRP Ledger uses a system of recommended validator lists. Currently, the default configuration for XRP Ledger servers uses two lists: one published by the XRP Ledger Foundation and one published by Ripple.

XRP developments

In recent news, XRP has arrived on Solana as Hex Trust and Layer Zero will bridge and issue wXRP, a Solana DeFi-ready token redeemable at any time 1:1 for XRP on the XRP Ledger.

Advertisement

The 21Shares XRP ETF began trading on CBOE on Thursday under the ticker TOXR, becoming the fifth spot XRP product to receive exchange approval.

In another DeFi milestone, XRP holders have now executed over one million FXRP actions on Flare.

Ripple has announced a new partnership with AMINA Bank to support real time cross-border payments for the bank's clients using Ripple Payments. AMINA Bank becomes the first European bank to use Ripple’s licensed end-to-end payments solution.

XRPL Version 3.0.0 is now available. According to RippleX, this release comes with several core ledger improvements and fix amendments. Notably, a Token Escrow fix was made available that addresses a bug discovered in the original amendment.