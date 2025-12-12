Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Gets UNL Update, What Changed?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 13:44
    Official XRP Ledger Foundation has announced an update to the UNL as XRP welcomes several new developments.
    Advertisement
    XRP Gets UNL Update, What Changed?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The official XRP Ledger Foundation has announced an update to the UNL, with one validator removed.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, the XRP Ledger Foundation revealed that an updated XRPL UNL has been released. One XRPL validator, "data443Risk," was removed for nonresponsiveness. The XRPL Foundation says a replacement validator will be part of a future update.

    A unique node list (UNL) is a server's list of validators that it trusts not to collude. Every XRP Ledger server is configured with a UNL, which determines which validation votes it listens to and which votes it throws out during the consensus process.

    Advertisement

    To avoid forking, servers in the XRP Ledger need to be configured with UNLs that have a high degree of overlap with one another.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Mogul Saylor Taps JP Morgan, Satoshi Disappeared Exactly 15 Years Ago, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denies 'Meme Coins Are Dead' Claim
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Solana's XRP Integration
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dream Rally Ending? Ethereum Brutally Denied After Fakeout, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Giving up $100,000
    XRP Holders Should Mark Their Calendars for These Dates

    To make it easier to get a diverse and reliable list of validators that has high overlap with others, the XRP Ledger uses a system of recommended validator lists. Currently, the default configuration for XRP Ledger servers uses two lists: one published by the XRP Ledger Foundation and one published by Ripple.

    XRP developments

    In recent news, XRP has arrived on Solana as Hex Trust and Layer Zero will bridge and issue wXRP, a Solana DeFi-ready token redeemable at any time 1:1 for XRP on the XRP Ledger.

    Advertisement

    The 21Shares XRP ETF began trading on CBOE on Thursday under the ticker TOXR, becoming the fifth spot XRP product to receive exchange approval.

    In another DeFi milestone, XRP holders have now executed over one million FXRP actions on Flare.

    Ripple has announced a new partnership with AMINA Bank to support real time cross-border payments for the bank's clients using Ripple Payments. AMINA Bank becomes the first European bank to use Ripple’s licensed end-to-end payments solution.

    XRPL Version 3.0.0 is now available. According to RippleX, this release comes with several core ledger improvements and fix amendments. Notably, a Token Escrow fix was made available that addresses a bug discovered in the original amendment.

    #XRPL #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:37
    Is XRP Not Giving up Top 4? 3 Reasons Why XRP Will Not Be Beaten by Binance Coin
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:21
    Ripple Wins Big Partnership With European Bank
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:44
    XRP Gets UNL Update, What Changed?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:37
    Is XRP Not Giving up Top 4? 3 Reasons Why XRP Will Not Be Beaten by Binance Coin
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:21
    Ripple Wins Big Partnership With European Bank
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD