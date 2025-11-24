Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRPL Validator Debunks Key Misconception About XRP Ledger Smart Contracts

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 11:45
    XRP Ledger smart contracts recently made available for developers to explore and test on AlphaNet, a dedicated development network.
    Advertisement
    XRPL Validator Debunks Key Misconception About XRP Ledger Smart Contracts
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP Ledger dUNL Validator Vet has addressed a common misconception about XRPL smart contracts. The idea of smart contracts, when brought up in the crypto space, has most people's minds on what is applicable to Ethereum or Solana.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Vet addresses this misconception, noting that XRP smart contracts are unique and differentiated, tailored to fit the XRP Ledger. He went on to state that XRP Ledger "smart contracts" do not imply being like those of Ethereum or Solana.

    Vet highlighted key features of XRP smart contracts, which differentiate it from other blockchains. First is access to native features, with XRP Ledger providing building blocks that would be used, not replaced. Second is integration into rippled (XRPL software), adding that XRP wants to "elevate" what is currently available for smart contracts.

    Advertisement

    XRP Ledger's considerations for smart contracts

    Vet highlighted RippleX's considerations for mainnet programmability to be permissionless by design, with no need for UNL approval for the network to execute user code; it meshes well with XRPL in both design and implementation; it has easy access to native features/primitives, allowing building on XRP Ledger building blocks; it is easy for new developers to learn; and it has minimal impact on existing XRPL users and use cases, especially regarding payments, performance and security, with minimal impact to node/validator costs.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    Ripple Executive Reacts to BlackRock’s First Abu Dhabi Board Meeting
    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin and SHIB 'Santa Rally' Ready? XRP May Hit $5 Thanks to ETF Launch, Bitcoin Bulls Win Back $37 Million

    XRP smart contracts are not intended to be exactly the same as some existing design at the expense of what is best for the XRPL; replace XRPL’s existing building blocks with smart contracts or modify the consensus protocol that would pay validators.

    As reported, the XRP Ledger Smart Contracts feature is now available for developers to explore and test on AlphaNet, a dedicated development network.

    XRPL Smart Contracts mark a new shift for programmability on the ledger and will unlock new use cases, including cross-chain bridges, allowing for integration with new bridging protocols; deFi protocols, including derivatives, perpetuals and advanced trading systems; token utilities allowing staking rewards for issued tokens; governance systems in on-chain voting and proposal mechanisms; gaming being applicable in decentralized game logic and asset management and marketplace logic, allowing custom rules for NFT marketplaces.

    #XRPL #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:21
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:11
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 24
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:45
    XRPL Validator Debunks Key Misconception About XRP Ledger Smart Contracts
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:21
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:11
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 24
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD