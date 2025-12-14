Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger's Payments Volume at 0: What's Driving it Down?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 14/12/2025 - 21:41
    XRP's payment volume plummeted substantially, but it could be the new norm for the asset and its network.
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger's Payments Volume at 0: What's Driving it Down?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    At first glance, XRP's on-chain payment volume declining to almost zero levels appears concerning, but the background is more important than the headline. At the moment, timing market mechanics and the source of liquidity–or lack thereof–are more important than XRP's structural flaws.

    XRP is still moving down

    After failing to recover important moving averages, XRP is still stuck in a wider declining channel on the price side. With the 200-day serving as far-off overhead resistance, the asset stays below its 50-day and 100-day averages. Instead of being impulsive, this keeps price action constrained and responsive.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Momentum indicators show this reluctance: the RSI is in the low 40s, not oversold, but obviously weak. The price is weak, but not broken, to put it briefly.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: World's Highest IQ Holder Turns to XRP, Cardano on the Verge of 40% Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $110 Million in Just 24 Hours
    Schiff Jumps on Saylor's McDonald's Pic
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Engines Are Hot Enough for a Rally, Ethereum (ETH): One More Price Surge Attempt, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Does Not Want to Stop at $0.000008
    Important Date for XRP Holders Revealed, Bitcoin OG Bets $392 Million on Ethereum, Dogecoin Jumps 61% in Volume — Crypto News Digest

    The XRP Ledger payments volume chart, which displays activity collapsing toward zero, is the more perplexing signal. This is the point at which many people make incorrect assumptions. The decline does not indicate that XRP use has abruptly stopped or that the network is dead. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 12/14/2025 - 10:16
    Banks Need Bitcoin for Clients, Rochard Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The weekend effect associated with institutional and ETF-related activity is the primary driver. The recent volume expansions of XRP have been significantly impacted by the U.S.-based engagement, especially via regulated platforms like Coinbase. It's important because in the U.S. the way that markets function varies throughout the week.

    Liquidity is suspended

    Over the weekend, ETF-related flows, institutional desks, and numerous compliance-focused participants essentially stopped or reduced their activity. On-chain payment volume can quickly dry up once those players leave, particularly if retail isn't making up for it. This dynamic explains why the volume of payments falls, but the price does not. Liquidity has been suspended, not eliminated.

    Advertisement

    Similar declines have historically happened during times when institutional demand momentarily vanished, only to sharply reappear after traditional markets reopened. If ETF-related flows and U-return during weekday sessions, what should investors anticipate?

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 14, 2025 - 23:08
    Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking BTC Price Target, Ripple Secures $500 Million From Wall Street, XRP and Bitcoin Land NYSE Listing, SHIB Whale Activity Through the Roof – Top Weekly Crypto News
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 21:52
    Bitcoin to Zero? Adam Back Debunks Quantum FUD
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 14, 2025 - 23:08
    Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking BTC Price Target, Ripple Secures $500 Million From Wall Street, XRP and Bitcoin Land NYSE Listing, SHIB Whale Activity Through the Roof – Top Weekly Crypto News
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 21:52
    Bitcoin to Zero? Adam Back Debunks Quantum FUD
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 21:41
    XRP Ledger's Payments Volume at 0: What's Driving it Down?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD