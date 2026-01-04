Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $91,000, All Eyes on Next Crucial Hours

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin surpassed $91,000 for the first time in 2026 and since Dec. 12. Bitcoin reached a high of $91,764 on Sunday as traders extended the early 2026 rebound across major cryptocurrencies as risk appetite improved.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 1.72% in the last 24 hours to $91,192 and up 3.8% in the last seven days.

While traders are watching for what comes next in the markets, community analyst at on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant Maartunn hints that the next few hours till Sunday's close might be crucial to watch.

According to Maartunn, Sunday nights can bring volatility. Some instances have seen prices rise on Sundays only for the markets to reverse, plunging most assets into losses.

Sunday nights can bring volatility 🌙



But the last two Sundays have been relatively flat — not much to trade on. pic.twitter.com/MiAGflQKEo — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) January 4, 2026

Maartunn noted an exception to last two Sundays, which were relatively flat with not much to trade on. It will be watched to see if Sunday's volatility trend as highlighted will play out, with the next few hours being watched.

Volatility coming?

Bitcoin has traded in a tight range between $85,000 and $90,000 in recent weeks. As a result, the gap between its Bollinger Bands, volatility bands placed two standard deviations above and below the 20-day MA, has narrowed.

Bollinger Bands' squeeze often suggests a low-volatility period in which the market is building energy for the next big move. History confirms massive price swings often follow these squeezes.

This latest squeeze, however, calls for trader vigilance as prices could soon move rapidly in either direction, up or down.

The next major resistance target for Bitcoin lies slightly below $107,000 and then above $116,000, while support is expected near $83,000.

Bitcoin recently marked its 17th anniversary; on Jan. 3, 2009, the Bitcoin network was born when Satoshi Nakamoto mined the Bitcoin genesis block. Embedded in this block was the text "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks," which is the date and headline of an issue of The Times newspaper.