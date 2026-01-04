Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $91,000, All Eyes on Next Crucial Hours

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 4/01/2026 - 17:27
    Bitcoin reached an intraday high of $91,764, with traders now watching for what comes next in the markets.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $91,000, All Eyes on Next Crucial Hours
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin surpassed $91,000 for the first time in 2026 and since Dec. 12. Bitcoin reached a high of $91,764 on Sunday as traders extended the early 2026 rebound across major cryptocurrencies as risk appetite improved.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 1.72% in the last 24 hours to $91,192 and up 3.8% in the last seven days.

    While traders are watching for what comes next in the markets, community analyst at on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant Maartunn hints that the next few hours till Sunday's close might be crucial to watch.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.44 Trillion SHIB Leave Coinbase for New Shiba Inu Whale, XRP Prints 18,913% Liquidation Imbalance, $100,000 for Bitcoin May Be Inevitable
    Gasparino Mocks XRP Holders: How Much Did Brad Garlinghouse Profit Off of Your 'Idiocy'?
    XRP Price Reclaims $2, Now Ranks Fourth-Largest Crypto
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) First Pivotal Critical Price Moment of 2026, Bitcoin's (BTC) Implosion Enables $100,000, Ethereum Handles $3,000 Like It's Nothing

    According to Maartunn, Sunday nights can bring volatility. Some instances have seen prices rise on Sundays only for the markets to reverse, plunging most assets into losses.

    Advertisement

    Maartunn noted an exception to last two Sundays, which were relatively flat with not much to trade on. It will be watched to see if Sunday's volatility trend as highlighted will play out, with the next few hours being watched.

    Volatility coming?

    Bitcoin has traded in a tight range between $85,000 and $90,000 in recent weeks. As a result, the gap between its Bollinger Bands, volatility bands placed two standard deviations above and below the 20-day MA, has narrowed.

    Advertisement

    Bollinger Bands' squeeze often suggests a low-volatility period in which the market is building energy for the next big move. History confirms massive price swings often follow these squeezes.

    This latest squeeze, however, calls for trader vigilance as prices could soon move rapidly in either direction, up or down.

    The next major resistance target for Bitcoin lies slightly below $107,000 and then above $116,000, while support is expected near $83,000.

    Bitcoin recently marked its 17th anniversary; on Jan. 3, 2009, the Bitcoin network was born when Satoshi Nakamoto mined the Bitcoin genesis block. Embedded in this block was the text "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks," which is the date and headline of an issue of The Times newspaper.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:50
    Bitcoin Bears Just 1% Away From Max-Pain $112 Million Liquidation
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 27% in Best January Since 2023: Is $600 Million Just the Start?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 17:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $91,000, All Eyes on Next Crucial Hours
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:50
    Bitcoin Bears Just 1% Away From Max-Pain $112 Million Liquidation
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 27% in Best January Since 2023: Is $600 Million Just the Start?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:11
    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Confirmed: SHIB Rallies by 13%
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 15:48
    75% XRP Surge to $3.57 Is Not Dream, Bollinger Bands Signal
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 17:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $91,000, All Eyes on Next Crucial Hours
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:50
    Bitcoin Bears Just 1% Away From Max-Pain $112 Million Liquidation
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 27% in Best January Since 2023: Is $600 Million Just the Start?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD