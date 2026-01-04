Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 4/01/2026 - 17:43
    Can traders expect a price blast from Ethereum (ETH) next week?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap 

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.19% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 6.85%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel between the support at $3,126 and the resistance at $3,162. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, buyers remain more powerful than sellers while the rate of the main altcoin is above the interim level of $3,077.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/03/2026 - 15:47
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 3
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $3,200 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH keeps accumulating energy for a further move. The volume remains low, which means neither side has enough energy yet. All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $3,100-$3,300 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,134 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 17:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $91,000, All Eyes on Next Crucial Hours
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:50
    Bitcoin Bears Just 1% Away From Max-Pain $112 Million Liquidation
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 4, 2026 - 17:43
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 17:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $91,000, All Eyes on Next Crucial Hours
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:50
    Bitcoin Bears Just 1% Away From Max-Pain $112 Million Liquidation
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 27% in Best January Since 2023: Is $600 Million Just the Start?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:11
    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Confirmed: SHIB Rallies by 13%
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 4, 2026 - 17:43
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 17:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $91,000, All Eyes on Next Crucial Hours
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 16:50
    Bitcoin Bears Just 1% Away From Max-Pain $112 Million Liquidation
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD