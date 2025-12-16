XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP Ledger Foundation issues urgent upgrade alert

XRPL node operators and developers issued crucial alert as new XRPL developments unfold.

XRP alert. The XRP Ledger Foundation has issued an urgent notice urging XRPL node operators.

In a recent tweet, the official XRP Ledger Foundation has issued an urgent upgrade alert for node operators on the XRPL following the rippled version 3.0.0 release.

According to the XRP Ledger Foundation, the XRPL v3.0.0 adds new but currently disabled amendments, including LendingProtocol, DynamicMPT and fixDelegateV1_1. These amendments are nearly code complete but not yet open for voting.

In this light, node operators are urged to upgrade ASAP to ensure service continuity. More importantly, node operators and developers are urged to test the said amendments in standalone mode to help identify bugs early and reduce activation risk once they are enabled for voting.

Consensus. The XRPL consensus model allows proposed changes to be tested safely in standalone environments before they are enabled on the live network.

An advantage of the XRP Ledger consensus mechanism is that node operators and developers can test how rippled behaves before proposed amendments are fully enabled on the production network by running their servers in stand-alone mode.

The rippled v 3.0.0 release also comes with several core ledger improvements and fix amendments. This includes a Token Escrow fix, which addresses a bug discovered in the original amendment.

SHIB downside pressure builds as liquidation levels tilt against bulls

Shiba Inu coin dropped to a level where leveraged bulls are forced out rather than being driven by hype.

SHIB price target. The level inflicting the most damage on SHIB bulls sits near $0.00777, while the level that hurts shorts is higher, around $0.0086.

According to CoinGlass, the level causing the most damage to SHIB bulls sits near $0.00777, while the level that hurts shorts is higher, near $0.0086. With the price trading around $0.00816, the downside liquidation zone is simply closer. That matters because the price often moves toward the nearest group of traders who can be forced out of the market.

Price warning. If price slides into that zone slowly, liquidation-driven selling can extend the move lower as pressure continues to build.

A drop of less than 5% can trigger long liquidations. A move up needs more than 5% and stronger buying pressure to start hurting shorts. So, the only thing evident about the Shiba Inu coin right now is an imbalance, where downside pressure is easier to activate than upside pressure.

If the price briefly dips into the $0.0077-$0.0078 zone and selling dries up quickly, weak longs are cleared and price can stabilize. That is how short-term bottoms often appear. If price slides into that zone slowly, pressure can extend lower as liquidations keep feeding selling.

Solana volume spike and golden cross signal renewed bullish momentum

Solana's price surge might be closer with skyrocketing volume and promising golden cross setup.

SOL Volume spike. Solana trading volume surged by 40%, signaling increased attention from both retail and institutional investors.

The 40% spike in Solana trading volume suggests increased network attention by both retail and institutional investors. As the SOL price showed signs of recovery, investors are gradually shifting their attention back to the coin.

After days of trading on the low, the SOL price surged 1.6% over the past 24 hours to $132.9. At the same time, technical analysis showed the formation of a golden cross, often recognized as a highly bullish pattern.

Golden cross alert. This setup suggests short-term momentum is beginning to outperform the broader trend.

Typically, a golden cross pattern occurs when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term one. This signals that short-term momentum is outpacing the long-term trend, often preceding sustained upward price movement.

A 40% trading volume accompanying this setup strengthens the signal. This is because it indicates strong buyer conviction and increased market participation. Earlier golden crosses seen on the Solana price chart this year contributed to rallies, pushing SOL toward $200 to $228 in various periods.