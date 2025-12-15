Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 15/12/2025 - 15:38
    Solana's price might be closer with skyrocketing volume and promising golden cross setup.
    Advertisement
    Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana (SOL) demonstrated strong performance in the daily charts, as indicated by a spike in trading volume. Over the past 24 hours, Solana trading volume jumped more than 40% to over $3.1 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Advertisement

    What’s causing Solana's volume spike?

    The 40% spike in Solana trading volume suggests increased network attention by both retail and institutional investors. As the SOL price showed signs of recovery, investors are gradually shifting their attention back to the coin.

    After days of trading on the low, the SOL price surged 1.6% over the past 24 hours to $132.9. At the same time, technical analysis showed the formation of a golden cross, often recognized as a highly bullish pattern.

    Typically, a golden cross pattern occurs when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term one. This signals that short-term momentum is outpacing the long-term trend, often preceding sustained upward price movement.

    Article image
    Solana Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

    A 40% trading volume accompanying this setup strengthens the signal. This is because it indicates strong buyer conviction and increased market participation.

    Earlier golden crosses seen on the Solana price chart this year contributed to rallies, pushing SOL toward $200 to $228 in various periods. 

    For instance, Solana breached above $200 in late October, reacting to the spot SOL ETF launch. In another scenario, SOL flipped the $220 resistance after the price formed a golden cross.

    However, it is important to note that future outcomes may depend on broader market conditions. This includes the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) and macroeconomic factors.

    Solana ETFs continue inflow streak

    Notwithstanding that recent inflows into Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have also helped to push the SOL price higher.

    According to Farside Investors' data, Solana ETFs saw seven straight days of inflows totaling $674 million. This shows institutions are still buying the coin, despite recent price dips. 

    Other factors that also contributed to the latest rally include open interest spikes, network upgrades and integrations. Notably, the Solana Foundation recently announced that a bridge between Solana and XRP Ledger is on the way.

    Solana Foundation representative Vibhu Norby explained that this bridge will allow XRP to become available in Solana dApps like a regular Solana-based asset. Simply put, XRP liquidity will be able to debut in every DeFi protocol on the Solana blockchain.

    #Solana
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 15:32
    Bitcoin Hash Rate Falls by Most Since 2024 Halving, and China May Be Reason
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 15:20
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued to Node Operators: Reason
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Launches Shield Mode, a Protected High-Performance Trading Mode for On-Chain Traders
    Geode Lists GEODE Coin on BitMart.com as Part of Ongoing Decentralized Infrastructure Expansion
    IZAKAYA: Building a One-Stop Gateway for Simple, Secure, and High-Yield Digital Asset Growth
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 15:38
    Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 15:32
    Bitcoin Hash Rate Falls by Most Since 2024 Halving, and China May Be Reason
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 15:20
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued to Node Operators: Reason
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD