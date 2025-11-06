XRP Ledger Sees Great Uptick in New Wallets

According to recent data provided by analytics firm Santiment, the XRP Ledger has recorded 21,595 new XRP wallets within just 48 hours.

Advertisement

Notably, this is the highest level of growth that the XRP Ledger has recorded in roughly eight months.

The XRP price has also experienced a notable price increase, surging by 14% over the past 24 hours.

"On XRP sounds better"

In the meantime, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently weighed in on the distinction between XRP and XRPL.

Advertisement

It is correct to say that something runs on XRPL since it is the ledger network.

However, some users acknowledge that "on XRP" sounds way better, even though it’s not technically accurate

Garlinghouse recently supported this point of view in a recent social media post. "I agree, on XRP sounds better," he said.