    XRP Ledger Sees Great Uptick in New Wallets

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 6:27
    The XRP Ledger has recorded the highest growth in eight months
    According to recent data provided by analytics firm Santiment, the XRP Ledger has recorded 21,595 new XRP wallets within just 48 hours.

    Notably, this is the highest level of growth that the XRP Ledger has recorded in roughly eight months.  

    The XRP price has also experienced a notable price increase, surging by 14% over the past 24 hours.  

    "On XRP sounds better"

    In the meantime, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently weighed in on the distinction between XRP and XRPL. 

    It is correct to say that something runs on XRPL since it is the ledger network. 

    However, some users acknowledge that "on XRP" sounds  way better, even though it’s not technically accurate

    Garlinghouse recently supported this point of view in a recent social media post. "I agree, on XRP sounds better," he said. 

    As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse previously stated that XRP remains "at the center" of everything that Ripple does. 

