    Next 24 Hours Crucial for XRP Ledger: Reason

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 13:07
    Major countdown has begun for XRPL, which is on the verge of 100 million ledgers, with data revealing less than 24 hours for this milestone to be reached.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A major countdown is currently on, with XRPL set to hit 100 million ledgers in less than 24 hours.

    XRP Ledger explorer xrpscan tweeted about the countdown in a recent tweet: "Less than 24 hours remaining for 100 million ledgers," it wrote.

    According to xrpscan, the current XRP Ledger count is 99,982,245, remaining about 17,755 to reach 100 million. The countdown timer ticking on the xrpscan website indicates less than 19 hours for the 100-million-ledger milestone to be reached.

    XRP Ledger launched in June 2012 by the trio of David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto, who, fascinated with Bitcoin, sought to create a more sustainable system for sending value.

    Fast forward 13 years, and XRPL is on the brink of 100 million successful Ledgers, demonstrating its resilience and strength.

    XRP Ledger gains momentum

    XRP Ledger continues to gain momentum as real world assets (RWA) and stablecoin issuance mark all-time highs.

    According to a recent Messari report, XRPL closed Q3 with an all-time high RWA market cap of $364.2 million, marking a 215% quarterly increase as issuance grew for RWAs like Ondo’s OUSG tokenized treasury fund, Guggenheim’s Digital Commercial Paper and tokenized real estate issued by Ctrl Alt.

    Ripple’s USD-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD, has surpassed $1 billion in combined market cap on the XRPL and Ethereum less than a year after its launch.  

    RippleX software engineer Mayukha Vadari reveals recent updates to Smart Escrow Devnet, which is now in its seventh release, being well into the review and testing phase. Considerable progress has been made since the initial announcement to introduce advanced programmability, via native smart contracts in September 2024.

