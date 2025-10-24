AdvertisementAdvert.
    'XRP Sits at the Center of Everything Ripple Does,' Garlinghouse Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 20:03
    Ripple CEO Garlinghouse has made it clear that the company remains laser-focused on XRP following major acquisitions
    Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer at enterprise blockchain firm Ripple, has stressed that XRP "sits at the center" of everything that the company does. 

    "I’m reminding you all that XRP sits at the center of everything Ripple does. Lock in," the Ripple executive said in a recent social media post. 

    XRP's role in Ripple Prime

    As reported by U.Today, the San Francisco-headquartered company recently closed its acquisition of prime brokerage Hidden Road, which has now been rebranded to "Ripple Prime."  

    In its announcement, Ripple stated that XRP will be able to complement the services offered within the newly acquired business alongside the rest of the company's existing infrastructure. 

    Supporting XRP treasury firm 

    Recently, Ripple also joined a set of big-name investors, including Pantera Capital and SBI Holdings, to support XRP treasury firm Evernorth.

    The first-of-its-kind institutional vehicle will be focused on boosting the adoption of the token. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
