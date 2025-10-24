'XRP Sits at the Center of Everything Ripple Does,' Garlinghouse Says

Advertisement

Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer at enterprise blockchain firm Ripple, has stressed that XRP "sits at the center" of everything that the company does.

"I’m reminding you all that XRP sits at the center of everything Ripple does. Lock in," the Ripple executive said in a recent social media post.

XRP's role in Ripple Prime

As reported by U.Today, the San Francisco-headquartered company recently closed its acquisition of prime brokerage Hidden Road, which has now been rebranded to "Ripple Prime."

Advertisement

In its announcement , Ripple stated that XRP will be able to complement the services offered within the newly acquired business alongside the rest of the company's existing infrastructure.

Supporting XRP treasury firm

Recently, Ripple also joined a set of big-name investors, including Pantera Capital and SBI Holdings, to support XRP treasury firm Evernorth.

The first-of-its-kind institutional vehicle will be focused on boosting the adoption of the token.