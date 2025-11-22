XRP Below $2 Doesn't Mean It's Dead, Bollinger Bands Reveal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

If the last week's sessions looked like a one-way liquidation tunnel for XRP, then the weekend charts show a different picture entirely because while most of the market keeps acting as if losing the $2 handle signals the end of the storyline, the Bollinger Bands — as per TradingView — across higher frames refuse to confirm any of the hysteria.

What actually happened is simple: the price did not collapse into an empty void but tapped the lower band on the weekly, sat right above the midband on the monthly and printed the kind of displacement that usually shows up when the market has squeezed everything it could out of panicked holders who waited too long to act, then sold straight into the zone that historically marks exhaustion.

XRP/USD by TradingView

Look at the weekly XRP chart, the lower band catches the candle almost perfectly, leaving no real air underneath, which is exactly what happened during earlier cycles when everyone collectively decided the altcoin was finished right before it reversed.

The monthly setup strengthens the case with the midband sitting around $1.73, and the price of XRP is still respecting it despite the last four brutal weeks, meaning the deep-frame trend has not cracked at all — only sentiment has.

Don't get fooled

The daily and intraday work like a distortion lens — messy wicks, failed retests of the middle band — but none of that determines the structural path.

Markets love to drag traders into the smallest time frame when the real signal sits on the widest one, and right now that wide frame shows an asset touching the lower volatility threshold at the end of a multi-month bleed, a place where reversals historically begin.