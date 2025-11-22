Advertisement
    XRP Below $2 Doesn't Mean It's Dead, Bollinger Bands Reveal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sat, 22/11/2025 - 6:25
    XRP plunging below $2 sparked another wave of forced bearish storytelling, yet the Bollinger Bands show the bull structure holding and warn that bears are mistaking a volatility touch for a real breakdown.
    XRP Below $2 Doesn't Mean It's Dead, Bollinger Bands Reveal
    If the last week's sessions looked like a one-way liquidation tunnel for XRP, then the weekend charts show a different picture entirely because while most of the market keeps acting as if losing the $2 handle signals the end of the storyline, the Bollinger Bands — as per TradingView — across higher frames refuse to confirm any of the hysteria. 

    What actually happened is simple: the price did not collapse into an empty void but tapped the lower band on the weekly, sat right above the midband on the monthly and printed the kind of displacement that usually shows up when the market has squeezed everything it could out of panicked holders who waited too long to act, then sold straight into the zone that historically marks exhaustion.

    Look at the weekly XRP chart, the lower band catches the candle almost perfectly, leaving no real air underneath, which is exactly what happened during earlier cycles when everyone collectively decided the altcoin was finished right before it reversed. 

    The monthly setup strengthens the case with the midband sitting around $1.73, and the price of XRP is still respecting it despite the last four brutal weeks, meaning the deep-frame trend has not cracked at all — only sentiment has.

    Don't get fooled

    The daily and intraday work like a distortion lens — messy wicks, failed retests of the middle band — but none of that determines the structural path.

    Markets love to drag traders into the smallest time frame when the real signal sits on the widest one, and right now that wide frame shows an asset touching the lower volatility threshold at the end of a multi-month bleed, a place where reversals historically begin.

