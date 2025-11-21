XRP on the Verge of 69% Price Reversal, Hints Price History Amid Peak Fear

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

If Oct. 10 was dubbed "Black Friday" on the crypto market, then Tuesday, Nov. 21, will undoubtedly go down in history as its sequel, "Black Friday 2." Despite the total market cap of digital assets being down 18% over the past three weeks, this week saw another 10.73% decline, with today marking the most severe drop in recent sessions. The price of Bitcoin fell to as low as $80,600, a level not seen since April — seven months ago.

However, today's news focuses on XRP, as this popular cryptocurrency lost its coveted $2 price tag, dipping all the way down to $1.85 and erasing millions in profit for long-term holders.

For those who missed it, Glassnode's 30-day moving average of realized losses has risen to around $75 million per day since XRP lost $2 — the highest amount since April 2025.

This is bearish and disappointing news for market optimists, of course, but the crypto market dictates its own rules. Those who adapt to such chaotic volatility are most likely to survive.

Still, there is room for positivity. The price history of XRP suggests a late-year surprise: an average return of 69% in December.

According to CryptoRank, after monitoring XRP’s price for over 11 years, it scored a positive return of 69.6% in the last month of the year. The standout years are 2014 and 2017, but even in 2023 and 2024, XRP ended December in the green.

So, while the market continues to instill fear, uncertainty and doubt in its participants, some benchmarks offer hope and cautious optimism.