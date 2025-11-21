Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP on the Verge of 69% Price Reversal, Hints Price History Amid Peak Fear

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 21/11/2025 - 14:48
    The crypto market faces another brutal leg down as Bitcoin hits $80,600 and XRP loses $2, yet long-term stats show December remains the one window where XRP historically delivers nearly 70% upside.
    Advertisement
    XRP on the Verge of 69% Price Reversal, Hints Price History Amid Peak Fear
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    If Oct. 10 was dubbed "Black Friday" on the crypto market, then Tuesday, Nov. 21, will undoubtedly go down in history as its sequel, "Black Friday 2." Despite the total market cap of digital assets being down 18% over the past three weeks, this week saw another 10.73% decline, with today marking the most severe drop in recent sessions. The price of Bitcoin fell to as low as $80,600, a level not seen since April — seven months ago.

    Advertisement

    However, today's news focuses on XRP, as this popular cryptocurrency lost its coveted $2 price tag, dipping all the way down to $1.85 and erasing millions in profit for long-term holders. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/21/2025 - 12:32
    $1,990,000,000 in Bitcoin; Ethereum, XRP Longs Facing Bloodbath: Is This the End?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Saylor Finally Breaks Silence Amid Devastating Bitcoin Price Crash
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Crashes Precisely to $82,000, Goodbye $2 for XRP? $2 Billion Liquidation Tsunami Stuns Crypto Market
    Bollinger: October BB Pattern Flagged BTC Weakness
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Lands on Trampoline; No, Bitcoin Is Not Maintaining $90,000; Is Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Massive Spike Very Close?

    For those who missed it, Glassnode's 30-day moving average of realized losses has risen to around $75 million per day since XRP lost $2 — the highest amount since April 2025.

    Advertisement

    This is bearish and disappointing news for market optimists, of course, but the crypto market dictates its own rules. Those who adapt to such chaotic volatility are most likely to survive.

    69% in December for XRP

    Still, there is room for positivity. The price history of XRP suggests a late-year surprise: an average return of 69% in December. 

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    According to CryptoRank, after monitoring XRP’s price for over 11 years, it scored a positive return of 69.6% in the last month of the year. The standout years are 2014 and 2017, but even in 2023 and 2024, XRP ended December in the green.

    So, while the market continues to instill fear, uncertainty and doubt in its participants, some benchmarks offer hope and cautious optimism.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 14:40
    Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Be Saved? Volume Profile Analysis
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 14:03
    Saylor Finally Breaks Silence Amid Devastating Bitcoin Price Crash
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 14:48
    XRP on the Verge of 69% Price Reversal, Hints Price History Amid Peak Fear
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 14:40
    Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Be Saved? Volume Profile Analysis
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 14:03
    Saylor Finally Breaks Silence Amid Devastating Bitcoin Price Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD