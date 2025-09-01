US Dollar Loses Reserve Currency Status to Bitcoin: Former Coinbase CTO

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Balaji Srinivasan, a U.S. entrepreneur and former chief technology officer at Coinbase, has published a post revealing an unpleasant truth about the U.S. dollar and making an important statement about Bitcoin.

Srinivasan stated that the U.S. dollar is losing its global status, which is being eroded by Bitcoin and gold.

U.S. dollar is losing its reserve currency status

The former Coinbase CTO shared an infographic provided by MoneyMetals, showing that the global share of U.S. dollar reserves has dropped to 42% in the first quarter of 2025. This is a substantial decline from 60-65% in previous years.

The infographic shows that a shift has taken place from the U.S. dollar to other fiat currencies, in particular the Yuan, the Yen, the French Franc and also gold. The share of EUR remains as it was — at around 15%. The dollar’s share has gone down by two percentage points — the lowest reading since the 1990s.

Srinivasan pointed out, “The dollar is losing reserve currency status,” adding that “gold is rapidly rising.” He noted that “gold is returning as the reserve currency of the state.”

Bitcoin and gold on rise, outpacing USD

He continued, saying that gold’s share of global international reserves has risen by three percentage points — to 24% in total — in Q1 this year. This is the highest rise in the past 30 years, Srinivasan said. This is the third consecutive annual increase in gold.

Digital gold is becoming the reserve currency of the individual.



Gold is returning as the reserve currency of the state.



“Gold is now the world’s second-largest reserve asset after surpassing the Euro in 2024,” the tweet cited by Srinivasan says. And while gold is making a comeback as a reserve currency of the state, “digital gold is becoming the reserve currency of the individual.”