    US Dollar Loses Reserve Currency Status to Bitcoin: Former Coinbase CTO

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 1/09/2025 - 13:24
    Ex-Coinbase CTO makes important statement on Bitcoin and US dollar
    Balaji Srinivasan, a U.S. entrepreneur and former chief technology officer at Coinbase, has published a post revealing an unpleasant truth about the U.S. dollar and making an important statement about Bitcoin.

    Srinivasan stated that the U.S. dollar is losing its global status, which is being eroded by Bitcoin and gold.

    U.S. dollar is losing its reserve currency status

    The former Coinbase CTO shared an infographic provided by MoneyMetals, showing that the global share of U.S. dollar reserves has dropped to 42% in the first quarter of 2025. This is a substantial decline from 60-65% in previous years.

    The infographic shows that a shift has taken place from the U.S. dollar to other fiat currencies, in particular the Yuan, the Yen, the French Franc and also gold. The share of EUR remains as it was — at around 15%. The dollar’s share has gone down by two percentage points — the lowest reading since the 1990s.

    Srinivasan pointed out, “The dollar is losing reserve currency status,” adding that “gold is rapidly rising.” He noted that “gold is returning as the reserve currency of the state.”

    Bitcoin and gold on rise, outpacing USD

    He continued, saying that gold’s share of global international reserves has risen by three percentage points — to 24% in total — in Q1 this year. This is the highest rise in the past 30 years, Srinivasan said. This is the third consecutive annual increase in gold.

    “Gold is now the world’s second-largest reserve asset after surpassing the Euro in 2024,” the tweet cited by Srinivasan says. And while gold is making a comeback as a reserve currency of the state, “digital gold is becoming the reserve currency of the individual.”

    #Bitcoin #Balaji Srinivasan #Gold #Coinbase
