Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoiners Divided by This Big Issue: '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 1/09/2025 - 9:05
    Samson Mow names important issue that seems to be dividing BTC community at moment
    Advertisement
    Bitcoiners Divided by This Big Issue: '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, a major Bitcoin advocate and the JAN3 CEO, has voiced an issue that he believes the BTC community is getting divided over at the moment. His former employer from Blockstream and Satoshi Nakamoto’s ally, Adam Back, joined the discussion, leaving comments on his tweet.

    Major split hits Bitcoin community: Mow

    Samson Mow tweeted that he currently observes the Bitcoin community splitting into those who view BTC as “a vehicle for applied cryptography” and those who “are interested in Bitcoin as money.”

    He is likely referring to the dispute that emerged in the community earlier this year as Bitcoin Core developers and node operators decided to eliminate the OP_RETURN size limit, returning to Bitcoin Knots.

    HOT Stories
    Is XRP ETF Possible? Top Expert Shuts Down Speculations
    These Were Biggest Crypto Hacks of August
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprise Rally Is Possible, XRP Expelled, Risks Losing $2, Bitcoin (BTC): Bull Market Is Over?
    New XRP Billboard Unveiled by Top US Exchange in NYC

    In May this year, the use of Knots showed a parabolic rise, quickly jumping to 137% with 1,890 Bitcoin nodes using Bitcoin Knots back then. In total, almost 6% of all BTC nodes switched to Knots back then. This decision was made to allow Bitcoin to be used beyond just payments.

    Advertisement

    Blockstream founder Adam Back brought it down to the following: “The confusion is from people who don't understand game theory and dislike nuance and those who do.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/31/2025 - 11:09
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Clarifies Why Bitcoin Is Long-Term Hold
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Bitcoin dusts every major asset: JAN3 data

    Samson Mow retweeted an X post published by the account of his company, JAN3, showing Bitcoin outperforming major traditional assets over the past years.

    The X post contains an infographic showing “BTC versus Everything else,” that’s what it is titled.

    The “everything else” includes such indexes as QQQ, the S&P 500 as well as gold, silver and IEF. Bitcoin has greatly surpassed all those assets during the last five years, the diagram shows with the caption of the tweet stating, “Over the past 5 years, #Bitcoin has left every major asset in the dust.”

    #Samson Mow #Adam Back #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 1, 2025 - 9:16
    'Bitcoin Is King': Major Cryptocurrency Shuts Altseason Hype With $440 Million
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 1, 2025 - 8:00
    Is XRP ETF Possible? Top Expert Shuts Down Speculations
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    EcoSync & CarbonCore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
    WorldShards announces partnership with ByBit and TGE date
    Kickstart Your AI Journey — Join our September AI Bootcamp
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 1, 2025 - 9:16
    'Bitcoin Is King': Major Cryptocurrency Shuts Altseason Hype With $440 Million
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 1, 2025 - 9:05
    Bitcoiners Divided by This Big Issue: '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 1, 2025 - 8:00
    Is XRP ETF Possible? Top Expert Shuts Down Speculations
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all