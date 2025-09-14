Advertisement
    Tron (TRX) Destroyed Rest of Crypto Market With Massive 24-Hour Revenue

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 14/09/2025 - 11:47
    Tron saw massive surge of revenue, securing its place in most productive networks out there
    Cover image via U.Today
    In terms of revenue, Tron has surpassed almost all other blockchains, generating an incredible $1.142 million in a single day. To put this in perspective, Ethereum made $174,677, while Solana, which came in second, only made $175,708. Tron's revenue over the past 30 days has been $49.2 million more than three times Ethereum's $14.78 million and 10 times Solana's $4.61 million. Dominance is not a coincidence.

    Tron's market dominance

    A significant amount of stablecoin supply is hosted on Tron, which has emerged as the foundation of the USDT (Tether) ecosystem. Large volumes of transactions are driven by this one factor throughout the Tron network, which directly results in high fees and steady income. Because stablecoin transfers keep Tron's transaction throughput consistently high, it differs from most other chains in that activity only spikes during speculative rallies.

    Article image
    Source: DefiLIama

    Tron is not only surviving the current crypto cycle but flourishing, as evidenced by its on-chain traction. While Solana's speed draws developers and Ethereum remains the leader in smart contract innovation, Tron has established a distinct market niche by controlling stablecoin settlements. This dominance builds a strong moat against rivals and guarantees steady inflows. In terms of price, TRX has fared better than the larger altcoin market.

    Massive revenue stream

    The asset exhibits consistent strength while trading close to local highs, avoiding the sharp volatility observed in other tokens. Tron's valuation is supported by a favorable environment created by network adoption, consistent USDT inflows and high on-chain revenue. Ultimately, Tron has shown that usefulness and steady income are more important than marketing.

    Tron is in a strong position to continue being one of the most lucrative and significant networks in the market as USDT solidifies its position as the most popular stablecoin in the world.

