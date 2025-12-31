Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger Breaks Fundamental Threshold, Makes Best Gain Heading into 2026

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 31/12/2025 - 12:30
    XRP is gaining some fat on its network heading into the new year, which enables the possibility of quick gains in January.
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Breaks Fundamental Threshold, Makes Best Gain Heading into 2026
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    At the end of the year, XRP is structurally sound but in a technically weak position. A corrective phase is seen in the price action on the weekly and daily charts, with XRP trading close to long-term support rather than declining. That in and of itself is significant, but the network itself is undergoing a more significant development. 

    Crossing threshold

    XRP Ledger has just passed a crucial fundamental threshold, according to on-chain data. Daily payments from one account to another have surpassed one million, indicating ongoing transactional demand as opposed to an isolated spike. This volume is not speculative. When price is lagging, this distinction is crucial because it represents actual network usage.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradinView

    In the past, during larger market corrections, XRP has had a tendency to momentarily separate from its fundamentals. After selling pressure subsides, there is frequently a delayed reaction in which price catches up. That setup is currently forming once more. Although short-term trends are still downward and XRP is still below important moving averages, the downward momentum has considerably slowed. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple USD Stablecoin Deletes $21,804,950 From Circulation, $100,000 for Bitcoin in January Not Surreal, Bitwise Files for ETF on Zcash (ZEC)
    Total Number of XRPs Held on Exchanges Revealed
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Can See $3,000 Right There, This Is Where XRP Recovers, Solana (SOL) on Strongest Support in 2025
    XRP Becomes Top-Traded Token on Major Exchange

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/30/2025 - 12:40
    XRP Shows +564,80% OI Spike in Four Hours: Why Is It Critical?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    It is difficult to overlook the discrepancy between ledger activity and price. Larger directional shifts are usually preceded by an increase in network usage and a decrease in volatility. Despite ledger metrics indicating otherwise, the market is effectively pricing XRP as if demand is stagnant. Usually that gap closes after a while. Market positioning is another crucial component. 

    Volume diving down

    Compared to previous rallies, volume has decreased, leverage is muted and speculative activity has significantly decreased. This lowers the possibility of forced sell-offs and establishes a more solid foundation for accumulation. 

    Enhancing fundamentals are more important in this setting than they would be in a booming market. In 2026 the circumstances are favorable for a better start than many anticipate. The likelihood of a recovery-driven move rises if ledger activity keeps rising and XRP is able to maintain its long-term support zone

    Advertisement

    Although it does not ensure a breakout right away, it does indicate that the foundation for one is being established. In summary, the network is active, while the price of XRP is quiet. As 2026 approaches, that imbalance may serve as the impetus for the asset to eventually regain momentum.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 11:45
    Shiba Inu: Magic of Number 700 Might Save Price
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 31, 2025 - 11:20
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple USD Stablecoin Deletes $21,804,950 From Circulation, $100,000 for Bitcoin in January Not Surreal, Bitwise Files for ETF on Zcash (ZEC)
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 12:30
    XRP Ledger Breaks Fundamental Threshold, Makes Best Gain Heading into 2026
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 11:45
    Shiba Inu: Magic of Number 700 Might Save Price
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 31, 2025 - 11:20
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple USD Stablecoin Deletes $21,804,950 From Circulation, $100,000 for Bitcoin in January Not Surreal, Bitwise Files for ETF on Zcash (ZEC)
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 10:53
    'New Cardano' Kills Hope of Losing One Zero
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 9:10
    Strange 69,999,999 XRP Transfer Just Hit Chain: Is It Ripple Selling Again?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 12:30
    XRP Ledger Breaks Fundamental Threshold, Makes Best Gain Heading into 2026
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 11:45
    Shiba Inu: Magic of Number 700 Might Save Price
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 31, 2025 - 11:20
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple USD Stablecoin Deletes $21,804,950 From Circulation, $100,000 for Bitcoin in January Not Surreal, Bitwise Files for ETF on Zcash (ZEC)
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD