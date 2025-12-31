XRP Ledger Breaks Fundamental Threshold, Makes Best Gain Heading into 2026

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

At the end of the year, XRP is structurally sound but in a technically weak position. A corrective phase is seen in the price action on the weekly and daily charts, with XRP trading close to long-term support rather than declining. That in and of itself is significant, but the network itself is undergoing a more significant development.

Crossing threshold

XRP Ledger has just passed a crucial fundamental threshold, according to on-chain data. Daily payments from one account to another have surpassed one million, indicating ongoing transactional demand as opposed to an isolated spike. This volume is not speculative. When price is lagging, this distinction is crucial because it represents actual network usage.

In the past, during larger market corrections, XRP has had a tendency to momentarily separate from its fundamentals. After selling pressure subsides, there is frequently a delayed reaction in which price catches up. That setup is currently forming once more. Although short-term trends are still downward and XRP is still below important moving averages, the downward momentum has considerably slowed.

It is difficult to overlook the discrepancy between ledger activity and price. Larger directional shifts are usually preceded by an increase in network usage and a decrease in volatility. Despite ledger metrics indicating otherwise, the market is effectively pricing XRP as if demand is stagnant. Usually that gap closes after a while. Market positioning is another crucial component.

Volume diving down

Compared to previous rallies, volume has decreased, leverage is muted and speculative activity has significantly decreased. This lowers the possibility of forced sell-offs and establishes a more solid foundation for accumulation.

Enhancing fundamentals are more important in this setting than they would be in a booming market. In 2026 the circumstances are favorable for a better start than many anticipate. The likelihood of a recovery-driven move rises if ledger activity keeps rising and XRP is able to maintain its long-term support zone.

Although it does not ensure a breakout right away, it does indicate that the foundation for one is being established. In summary, the network is active, while the price of XRP is quiet. As 2026 approaches, that imbalance may serve as the impetus for the asset to eventually regain momentum.