'New Cardano' Kills Hope of Losing One Zero

Cardano’s Midnight (NIGHT) has lost steam as the asset’s price appears to be in reversal mode. In the last 24 hours, NIGHT fell about 8%, a sharp contrast from its over 18% weekly gain. This slip has sparked doubts among investors that the "new Cardano" could lose a zero and continue its bullish run.

Midnight RSI signals overbought conditions after sharp rally

CoinMarketCap data reveals that Midnight’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) hit 67, signaling overbought conditions. Traders saw the over 18% weekly gain as an opportunity for profit-taking, particularly after witnessing a price rejection at $0.09.

The massive profit-taking move and declining price also impacted volume. Within the same time frame, trading volume dipped by 18.53% to $94.68 million, as reduced liquidity increased the volatility outlook of the new Cardano.

The current scenario has sparked concern among market watchers as a continued decline in price could trigger further losses. Notably, if Midnight sips below the $0.085 support, it might crash to between $0.075 and $0.08.

As of press time, Midnight is trading at $0.08814, representing an 8.56% decrease over the last 24 hours. NIGHT, which was on an upward climb, suddenly plunged from a daily high of $0.1015 to the current level.

Midnight has now seen 95.14% of its value wiped out within 21 days. The asset had traded at an all-time high (ATH) of $1.81 on Dec. 9, 2025, with much anticipation from investors.

Despite the massive adoption that Midnight has enjoyed, leading to the attainment of huge milestones , NIGHT appears to have lost momentum. The privacy protocol had recorded over 60% in trading volume, to more than $3.5 billion 11 days ago.

Interestingly, NIGHT’s price at the time was lower than its current level. This confirms that investors are on a profit-taking spree as the market remains uncertain.

Privacy hype fades as Midnight loses momentum

It appears that the initial spike in price was driven by the privacy hype on the broader cryptocurrency market. Cardano’s Midnight gained traction as other privacy coins like Zcash dominated a sector experiencing fluctuations.

Just before Yuletide, Midnight surged by 20% compared to the broader crypto market’s growth of 0.98%.

The asset was on a bullish rally, with many investors betting on sustained momentum. However, the likelihood of losing a zero and reclaiming its Dec. 9 price levels has dimmed significantly.