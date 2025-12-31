Advertisement
    Strange 69,999,999 XRP Transfer Just Hit Chain: Is It Ripple Selling Again?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 31/12/2025 - 9:10
    Almost $70 million worth of XRP was just moved in one transaction, sparking chatter about Ripple selling again while the XRP price hovers near $1.87. Holders are now wondering if this is a Binance plumbing issue or if real supply is hitting the market.
    Strange 69,999,999 XRP Transfer Just Hit Chain: Is It Ripple Selling Again?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    One transaction worth $131,219,756 using 69,999,999 XRP just got everyone's attention, and the size is big enough to matter. The routing looked a bit vague at first, marked as unknown-wallet-to-unknown-wallet, according to Whale Alert. That is the exact combination that makes anyone talking about large holders, treasury flows and the usual suspect that still moves the market with headlines — Ripple.

    At today's price of about $1.87 per XRP, the transfer is in that tricky middle zone — not a multimillion-dollar event, but not pocket change either. That is why it was seen as a selling narrative right away, since big outbound moves that later land in known exchange clusters often happen before supply hits spot books, spreads widen and there is a quick risk-off reaction in the alt complex.

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    But the story took a turn real quick. XRP-focused account "XRPWallets" explained it as an internal Binance "subwallet" transfer. That is what you see when an exchange reorganizes hot and cold storage, rebalances operational wallets or rotates inventory for liquidity management.

    What happens next?

    Assuming the Binance read is correct, the base case is limited price impact. XRP is currently trading near $1.87, and the market is likely treating the transfer as noise as long as the price remains within the $1.85-$1.80 range. 

    However, if it is not exchange plumbing, and the coins continue to head toward known distribution routes, the near-term outlook becomes clearer. Holders will start to price in the additional spot supply, and XRP could quickly push down to $1.85, followed by $1.80.

    If that fails, the next support levels are $1.75 and $1.70. On the other hand, the "not as bad as feared" scenario involves reclaiming $1.95, which could put $2.00 back in play and reopen the $2.10-$2.20 supply zone from earlier price movements.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
