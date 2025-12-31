Shiba Inu: Magic of Number 700 Might Save Price

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu is ending the year in a position that, although it seems risky on paper, has practical significance. For SHIB's short-term survival, the $0.000007 zone has taken center stage, and this is not just because it is a psychological number. From a structural perspective, this is the point at which downward pressure is finally abating and the market has an opportunity to determine whether this move will continue or end in exhaustion.

Shiba Inu pushed to limit

SHIB is significantly oversold when viewed through a chart. For months the price has been steadily declining, remaining below all significant moving averages and failing to recapture resistance during rallies. That part is clear. Behavior is what has changed. Selling momentum waned as SHIB advanced into the 0. 000007 region. Candles began to compress rather than accelerate downward, and volume decreased rather than increased. When sellers run out of motivation, that is typically what occurs.

Additionally, the $0.000007 level corresponds to past reaction zones, where SHIB stabilized prior to upward movements. It is a level where the price has memory, not a magical floor that ensures a rally. Most of the time, markets respect those levels, particularly when they are put to the test in low liquidity situations like year-end trading. Superstition is not the only reason for the magic of 700.

Sentiment waves shift

Because orders tend to cluster around round numbers, round numbers are important. Those clustered orders may be even more important on New Year's Eve, when positioning is lighter and liquidity is thinner. When sellers stop pushing, it does not take much demand to change the price, and at the moment, sellers appear worn out. Investors should be prepared for two plausible outcomes.

Advertisement

Even small buying could lead to a significant relief rally if SHIB maintains this level through the end of the year and begins to reclaim short-term resistance. Strong fundamentals are not necessary for these kinds of moves. Additionally, SHIB frequently experiences abrupt shifts in sentiment.

Expanding volume and a clean break below $0.000007 would invalidate the support and allow for a deeper reset. That would delay recovery and probably put an end to short-term hope. However, as we approach the new year, the odds are no longer biased. Although SHIB is weak, it is no longer collapsing. Stabilization is sufficient at this point. And if 700 holds, recovery becomes a real possibility rather than just a pipe dream.