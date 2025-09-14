Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Comments on Dogecoin's 'Huge Breakthrough'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 14/09/2025 - 8:08
    Peter Brandt has described Dogecoin (DOGE) reclaiming $0.30 level as 'huge breakthrough'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Peter Brandt, one of the most followed commodity traders, has taken note of Dogecoin's most recent breakthrough, describing it as "huge."

    On Sept. 13, the whimsical meme cryptocurrency surged by more than 11% before paring some gains.

    Dogecoin's bullish streak

    The latest surge came after the meme coin soared by roughly 18% over three days.

    In fact, DOGE is now on track to record its fifth consecutive day in the green.

    This is on track to be Dogecoin's longest bullish streak since July. Back then, the meme token reached a local peak of $0.287. It has since plunged by roughly 34% within just 12 days to a local low of $0.188 before seeing a moderate recovery.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT via TradingView

    The stock managed to eke out another green month in July and then remained in the green in August, but it was a rather close call.

    Now, September, despite being a historically bearish month for cryptocurrencies, is on track to be Dogecoin's best month of 2025 with a current gain of roughly 36%. This is on track to be Dogecoin's best month since November 2024, when it soared by more than 161%.

    First Dogecoin ETF

    As reported by U.Today, the very first U.S.-based Dogecoin ETF is on track to debut in the U.S. next week. The launch of the ETF is expected to be a powerful bullish catalyst that will finally allow DOGE to gain a footing above the $0.30 level.

    That said, it is worth noting that the structure of the REX-Osprey ETF is different from traditional spot ETFs that have to go through a lengthy approval process.

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC recently delayed making a decision on Bitwise's spot Dogecoin ETF proposal, which is a rather standard procedure that market participants should not read too much into.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
