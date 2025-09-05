Cardano May Finally Get Chance to Flip Tron, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A battle of supremacy among the top 10 cryptocurrency assets might be between Cardano (ADA) and Tron (TRX). Cardano, the 10th-ranked cryptocurrency asset by market capitalization, might dethrone Tron if the ongoing bullish reset continues.

Cardano price breakout sparks flippening speculation

According to CoinMarketCap data , Cardano has rallied by over 3% as the coin witnessed a technical breakout. This rebound move, triggered by the activities of large holders and exchange-traded fund (ETF) speculations, has repositioned ADA for a higher price level.

Notably, Cardano is aiming to climb to $0.90 on the strength of the current market momentum. Such an upward surge could boost its market capitalization from the current $30.12 billion to over $32.1 billion.

There is a total of 35.74 billion ADA in the circulating supply, and if Cardano surges to $0.90, the increase is enough to flip Tron, which stands at $32.06 billion.

As of press time, Cardano is changing hands at $0.844,0, representing a 3.26% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin had previously hit an intraday peak of $0.8461 before witnessing a slight correction. The price movement suggests the asset has the potential for higher levels if buying volume holds.

Currently, ADA trading volume is up by a significant 28.24% to $1.09 billion. With a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.2 and increased activity of ecosystem whales, ADA might just climb higher in the rankings.

Will Tron hold its ground amid market volatility?

Interestingly, Tron, within the same time frame, has recorded a slight 0.08% decline in price and trades at $0.3386. The asset dropped from a peak of $0.3391 amid market volatility.

However, Tron might not give up its spot easily, as percentage volume is significantly higher than that of Cardano. TRX’s trading volume is up by 31.31% to $947.28 million.