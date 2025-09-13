Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 13/09/2025 - 15:57
    Can traders keep rate of Bitcoin (BTC) above $115,000 until end of week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There are no reversal signals so far today, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.62% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is neither bullish nor bearish as it is far from the support and resistance levels. In this case, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is within yesterday's bar, which means neither side has enough energy for a further move.

    In this regard, sideways trading in the narrow range of $115,500-$116,500 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. Even if the weekly bar closes around the current prices, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    Bitcoin is trading at $115,767 at press time.

