Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 13

There are no reversal signals so far today, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.62% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is neither bullish nor bearish as it is far from the support and resistance levels. In this case, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is within yesterday's bar, which means neither side has enough energy for a further move.

In this regard, sideways trading in the narrow range of $115,500-$116,500 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. Even if the weekly bar closes around the current prices, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

Bitcoin is trading at $115,767 at press time.