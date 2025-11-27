Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Solana ETFs Record First Outflow Ever

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 21:40
    Despite showing impressive strength since launch, the Solana ETFs have made a first outflow of $8.2 million.
    Advertisement
    Solana ETFs Record First Outflow Ever
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market has seen broad resurgence, with prices of leading cryptocurrencies showing notable increases. However, the Solana ETFs have just logged their first-ever daily outflow, according to data from Farside Investors.

    Advertisement

    This outflow has happened when the crypto market is showing strength, sparking curiosities about the sudden shift witnessed in the Solana ETF ecosystem.

    Since the launch of the first Solana ETF, which happened about a month ago, the ecosystem has continued to record steady daily inflows until November 26, when it recorded its first-ever outflow of $8.2 million.

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase's Armstrong Angers Bitcoin Maximalists by Praising Ethereum's Buterin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Remove Zero, XRP on Edge of 30% Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Is It Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, $1,000,000,000 Ripple Stablecoin Gains Traction in UAE
    Crypto Giant Upbit Discloses $37 Million Hack on Solana Network

    Solana ETFs see $8.2 million in first outflow

    According to the source, the net flow data showcased across the five U.S. Solana ETFs, which includes Bitwise (BSOL), VanEck (VSOL), Fidelity (FSOL), 21Shares (TSOL), and Grayscale (GSOL), shows that despite the robust cumulative inflows of $613 million, the market experienced an unusual setback on November 26, 2025.

    Advertisement

    On this day, all five Solana ETFs recorded a combined $8.2 million in outflows, suggesting reduced institutional demand despite the positive market trend.

    While it is the first Solana ETF issuer, Bitwise has continued to dominate the space, contributing $527.9 million in flows to date, representing more than 86% of all inflows recorded by all existing funds.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/27/2025 - 16:01
    Solana Price Breakout Underway? This Stablecoin Activity Suggests So
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    While this is followed by Grayscale with $73.6 million total inflows, VanEck’s Solana ETF, though smaller, has also seen steady inflows since its launch. On the other hand, FSOL and TSOL are beginning to register more frequent daily inflows than their initial performance.

    Nonetheless, the first-ever outflow achieved on November 26 was driven primarily by a $34.4 million outflow recorded by 21Shares’ TSOL.

    Although TSOL was the only fund to post a significant withdrawal that day, its huge outflow outweighed the inflows achieved by the other ETFs for the day.

    This means that the other ETFs still saw modest inflows but not enough to offset the TSOL decline.

    #Solana #Solana ETF #Bitwise #Grayscale #VanEck #Fidelity
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 19:46
    Coinbase's Armstrong Angers Bitcoin Maximalists by Praising Ethereum's Buterin
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 19:06
    Shiba Inu Exec Reveals Important 2026 Shibarium Upgrade
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    MAGAX Pre-Sale Onboards New Investors as Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers over $91,000
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 50% Floor Already Reserved as Global Finance & FinTech Leaders Secure Their Spots
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 21:40
    Solana ETFs Record First Outflow Ever
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 19:46
    Coinbase's Armstrong Angers Bitcoin Maximalists by Praising Ethereum's Buterin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 19:06
    Shiba Inu Exec Reveals Important 2026 Shibarium Upgrade
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD