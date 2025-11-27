Solana ETFs Record First Outflow Ever

The crypto market has seen broad resurgence, with prices of leading cryptocurrencies showing notable increases. However, the Solana ETFs have just logged their first-ever daily outflow, according to data from Farside Investors.

This outflow has happened when the crypto market is showing strength, sparking curiosities about the sudden shift witnessed in the Solana ETF ecosystem.

Since the launch of the first Solana ETF, which happened about a month ago, the ecosystem has continued to record steady daily inflows until November 26, when it recorded its first-ever outflow of $8.2 million.

Solana ETFs see $8.2 million in first outflow

According to the source, the net flow data showcased across the five U.S. Solana ETFs, which includes Bitwise (BSOL), VanEck (VSOL), Fidelity (FSOL), 21Shares (TSOL), and Grayscale (GSOL), shows that despite the robust cumulative inflows of $613 million, the market experienced an unusual setback on November 26, 2025.

On this day, all five Solana ETFs recorded a combined $8.2 million in outflows, suggesting reduced institutional demand despite the positive market trend.

While it is the first Solana ETF issuer, Bitwise has continued to dominate the space, contributing $527.9 million in flows to date, representing more than 86% of all inflows recorded by all existing funds.

While this is followed by Grayscale with $73.6 million total inflows, VanEck’s Solana ETF, though smaller, has also seen steady inflows since its launch. On the other hand, FSOL and TSOL are beginning to register more frequent daily inflows than their initial performance.

Nonetheless, the first-ever outflow achieved on November 26 was driven primarily by a $34.4 million outflow recorded by 21Shares’ TSOL.

Although TSOL was the only fund to post a significant withdrawal that day, its huge outflow outweighed the inflows achieved by the other ETFs for the day.

This means that the other ETFs still saw modest inflows but not enough to offset the TSOL decline.