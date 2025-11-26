Advertisement
    BREAKING: Grayscale Files for Very First Zcash (ZEC) ETF

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 14:05
    Grayscale has filed a registration statement for an ETF that would track the Zcash (ZEC) token.
    Cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale has filed an S-3 registration statement to launch the very first Zcash (ZEC) ETF in the US.

    "Zcash, shielded transactions, and zk-SNARKs broadly serve a critical role in privacy-preservation on crypto networks. As a result, we believe ZEC represents an important component of a well-balanced digital asset portfolio," Craig Salm, chief legal officer at Grayscale, said on social media. 

    ZEC's revival 

    Notably, the registration statement also mentions the regulatory challenges that are associated with ZEC. 

    The token faced a wave of regulatory-driven delistings in late 2023 and early 2024 due to a crackdown on the privacy coin sector. 

    #ZCash News #ETF #Grayscale News
