BREAKING: Grayscale Files for Very First Zcash (ZEC) ETF

Cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale has filed an S-3 registration statement to launch the very first Zcash (ZEC) ETF in the US.

"Zcash, shielded transactions, and zk-SNARKs broadly serve a critical role in privacy-preservation on crypto networks. As a result, we believe ZEC represents an important component of a well-balanced digital asset portfolio," Craig Salm, chief legal officer at Grayscale, said on social media.

ZEC's revival

Notably, the registration statement also mentions the regulatory challenges that are associated with ZEC.

The token faced a wave of regulatory-driven delistings in late 2023 and early 2024 due to a crackdown on the privacy coin sector.

Just a few months ago, Zcash was seemingly destined to become another "zombie coin," with its price action and trading volumes languishing for years. In late 2025, however, the token

Now, it is among the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, with its valuation surpassing $8 billion.