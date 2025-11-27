Solana Price Breakout Underway? This Stablecoin Activity Suggests So

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) might be gearing up for a massive rally as broader cryptocurrency events signal investors are preparing capital for trading. As highlighted by renowned analyst Ted Pillows, stablecoin giant Circle has minted $750 million worth of USDC stablecoin in a liquidity boost.

Advertisement

Stablecoin minting surges on Solana

This development has led to speculation about the direction of Solana on the market. Pillows opine that Solana could rise soon given the massive volume of USDC minted by the stablecoin giant.

Generally, stablecoin minting helps build up liquidity that can drive the prices of assets up in the mid- to long term. It signals that there might be a surge in demand for the stablecoin by investors.

$750,000,000 USDC has been minted on Solana now.



Is another leg up coming next? pic.twitter.com/2JA5z6uQUV — Ted (@TedPillows) November 27, 2025

Interestingly, besides the $750 million USDC minted, data from Lookonchain reveals that Tether (USDT) and Circle combined have minted $17.25 billion worth of the stablecoin since the crypto market took a dive in October.

The recent post-crash minting is a signal that there is enough liquidity for trading and institutional accumulation by investors.

It is worth mentioning that Solana, which was on a price slip, has registered a reversal. The coin climbed from a low of $136.21 to a high of $144.47 within the last 24 hours. As of press time, Solana is changing hands at $141.31, which represents 3.35% within the same period.

Solana’s trading volume is beginning to pick up as there has been a 9.86% increase to $4.94 billion. This suggests that investors are utilizing the stablecoin liquidity to acquire Solana in the market space.

SOL whale movements hint at strategic asset rotation

Meanwhile, a massive transfer of over $1 billion SOL ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, which took place on Sept. 25, had sparked speculation as to the motive of the transaction. The series of transfers by ecosystem whales generated profit-taking rumors.

In the light of the current market outlook, it is likely that these whales were redistributing the assets in their wallets.