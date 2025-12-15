Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 1,567%, XRP Ledger Volume Goes to Zero, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Might Add Zero — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Shiba Inu burn rate surges 1,567% despite ongoing price weakness

The Shiba Inu burn rate has made a sudden reversal, surging 1,567% while other SHIB metrics remain in the red, triggering attention in the market.

SHIB burns jump. Shiba Inu’s burn rate reversed sharply in 24 hours, jumping 1,567% after dropping 62.96% the previous day, when only 69,420 SHIB were burned.

Following days of drop, Shiba Inu's burn rate made a reversal in the past day, soaring 1,567%. As reported, the day before the last saw a 62.96% drop in the Shiba Inu burn rate when a meager 69,420 SHIB tokens were burned.

The drop coincided with the sell-off in the market as investors weighed macroeconomic concerns. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 1.47% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000825 and down 2% weekly. While Shiba Inu's price still trades in the red, it is surprising to see the burn rate make a sudden reversal, surging up to 1,567%.

Activity spike. Despite the price remaining in the red, the sudden spike in burn activity suggests continued community engagement with supply-reduction efforts.

The reason for the SHIB burn surge remains unknown, but might indicate that the Shiba Inu community still remains committed to burns believed to have a potential impact on Shiba Inu's long term value despite the short-term bearish sentiment.

Advertisement

The crypto market remains in a weakened position after enduring a weeks-long sell-off that began in early October with a major liquidation event, which wiped out about $19 billion in leveraged bets.

Dogecoin chart issues downside warning

DOGE bulls are facing a hard reality as Dogecoin loses a key structure.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is slipping back toward price levels last seen in 2024, according to analyst Ali Martinez’s monthly chart.

Advertisement

In late 2025, Dogecoin (DOGE), the most popular meme coin, finds itself in a zone where the chart is no longer showing polite warnings, but rather is starting to issue more serious alerts. As highlighted by analyst Ali Martinez on the monthly chart, DOGE is dipping back down to levels that were last visited in 2024.

It is really all about the selling pressure due to which Dogecoin could drop to $0.1 or even lower, to around $0.062, and that second level is the uncomfortable one, because it will mean Dogecoin adding a zero back to its price, totally changing expectations not only for the biggest meme coin, but the sector as a whole.

Distribution. DOGE failed to hold the $0.16–$0.18 range, which previously acted as strong support.

The setup did not come out all of a sudden overnight. First, DOGE could not stay above the $0.16-$0.18 range, which had been a good spot before during stronger periods. Once the price dropped out of that zone, it became resistance, and every bounce since has stalled faster than the last. Classic distribution behavior, not accumulation.

XRP on-chain payments drop near zero

XRP's payment volume has plummeted substantially, but it could be the new norm for the asset and its network.

XRP volume down, XRP’s on-chain payment volume has declined to near-zero levels, which looks alarming at first glance but does not point to a structural failure of the network.

At first glance, XRP's on-chain payment volume declining to almost zero levels appears concerning, but the background is more important than the headline. At the moment, timing market mechanics and the source of liquidity–or lack thereof–are more important than XRP's structural flaws.

After failing to recover important moving averages, XRP is still stuck in a wider declining channel on the price side. With the 200-day serving as far-off overhead resistance, the asset stays below its 50-day and 100-day averages. Instead of being impulsive, this keeps price action constrained and responsive.

Institutional driver. The collapse in payments volume is largely explained by timing and liquidity dynamics, not a sudden stop in XRP usage.

Momentum indicators show this reluctance: the RSI is in the low 40s, not oversold, but obviously weak. The price is weak, but not broken, to put it briefly.

The XRP Ledger payments volume chart, which displays activity collapsing toward zero, is the more perplexing signal. This is the point at which many people make incorrect assumptions. The decline does not indicate that XRP use has abruptly stopped or that the network is dead.

The weekend effect associated with institutional and ETF-related activity is the primary driver. The recent volume expansions of XRP have been significantly impacted by the U.S.-based engagement, especially via regulated platforms like Coinbase. It's important because in the U.S., the way that markets function varies throughout the week.