Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Faces Scenario That Can Add Zero to Its Price: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 14/12/2025 - 11:42
    DOGE bulls are facing a hard reality as Dogecoin loses a key structure, with a new price outlook warning that a slip below $0.10 could open the way to $0.062 and add a zero back to the price of the meme coin.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Faces Scenario That Can Add Zero to Its Price: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In late 2025, Dogecoin (DOGE), the most popular meme coin, finds itself in a zone where the chart is no longer showing polite warnings, but rather is starting to issue more serious alerts. As highlighted by analyst Ali Martinez on the monthly chart, DOGE is dipping back down to levels that were last visited in 2024.

    Advertisement

    It is really all about the selling pressure due to which Dogecoin could drop to $0.1 or even lower, to around $0.062, and that second level is the uncomfortable one, because it will mean Dogecoin adding a zero back to its price, totally changing expectations not only for the biggest meme coin, but the sector as a whole.

    Article image
    Source: Ali Martinez

    The setup did not come out all of a sudden overnight. First, DOGE could not stay above the $0.16-$0.18 range, which had been a good spot before during stronger periods. Once the price dropped out of that zone, it became resistance, and every bounce since has stalled faster than the last. Classic distribution behavior, not accumulation.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: World's Highest IQ Holder Turns to XRP, Cardano on the Verge of 40% Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $110 Million in Just 24 Hours
    Schiff Jumps on Saylor's McDonald's Pic
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Engines Are Hot Enough for a Rally, Ethereum (ETH): One More Price Surge Attempt, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Does Not Want to Stop at $0.000008
    Important Date for XRP Holders Revealed, Bitcoin OG Bets $392 Million on Ethereum, Dogecoin Jumps 61% in Volume — Crypto News Digest

    No support for Dogecoin

    The situation is tense because there is a lack of visible cushion below current levels. Looking at the chart, one can see that there has not been much activity between the current price and $0.1. If bulls hesitate there, the next structural area sits much closer to $0.062, where Dogecoin spent months consolidating in 2022-2023.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 15:03
    10,530,000,000 Dogecoin Registered as Futures Traders Gear Up
    ByCaroline Amosun

    For short-term traders, the main thing to keep in mind is to be cautious of false rebounds. For people who have held on to their DOGE for the long haul, the risk is more existential. If $0.10 does not hold up, Dogecoin might stop being a cultural icon and start being a legacy altcoin looking for relevance.

    At the moment, the chart is not asking for belief. It is asking for bids. And the next ones sit much lower.

    Advertisement
    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 11:34
    XRP Open Interest Surges on Coinbase: American Investors Joining?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 11:25
    Shiba Inu Burns Jump 1,567% in Intriguing SHIB Comeback: What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 11:42
    Dogecoin Faces Scenario That Can Add Zero to Its Price: Details
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 11:34
    XRP Open Interest Surges on Coinbase: American Investors Joining?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 11:25
    Shiba Inu Burns Jump 1,567% in Intriguing SHIB Comeback: What's Next?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD