Dogecoin Faces Scenario That Can Add Zero to Its Price: Details

In late 2025, Dogecoin (DOGE), the most popular meme coin, finds itself in a zone where the chart is no longer showing polite warnings, but rather is starting to issue more serious alerts. As highlighted by analyst Ali Martinez on the monthly chart, DOGE is dipping back down to levels that were last visited in 2024.

It is really all about the selling pressure due to which Dogecoin could drop to $0.1 or even lower, to around $0.062, and that second level is the uncomfortable one, because it will mean Dogecoin adding a zero back to its price, totally changing expectations not only for the biggest meme coin, but the sector as a whole.

The setup did not come out all of a sudden overnight. First, DOGE could not stay above the $0.16-$0.18 range, which had been a good spot before during stronger periods. Once the price dropped out of that zone, it became resistance, and every bounce since has stalled faster than the last. Classic distribution behavior, not accumulation.

No support for Dogecoin

The situation is tense because there is a lack of visible cushion below current levels. Looking at the chart, one can see that there has not been much activity between the current price and $0.1. If bulls hesitate there, the next structural area sits much closer to $0.062, where Dogecoin spent months consolidating in 2022-2023.

For short-term traders, the main thing to keep in mind is to be cautious of false rebounds. For people who have held on to their DOGE for the long haul, the risk is more existential. If $0.10 does not hold up, Dogecoin might stop being a cultural icon and start being a legacy altcoin looking for relevance.

At the moment, the chart is not asking for belief. It is asking for bids. And the next ones sit much lower.