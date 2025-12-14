Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Burns Jump 1,567% in Intriguing SHIB Comeback: What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 14/12/2025 - 11:25
    The Shiba Inu burn rate has made a sudden reversal, surging 1,567% while other SHIB metrics remain in the red, triggering attention in the market.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Burns Jump 1,567% in Intriguing SHIB Comeback: What's Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Following days of drop, Shiba Inu's burn rate made a reversal in the past day, soaring 1,567%.

    Advertisement

    According to Shibburn, over 1 million SHIB tokens were burned in the last day, as compared to previous days of the week when fewer than 200,000 tokens were burned.

    In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,157,800 SHIB tokens were burned, resulting in a 1,567.82% increase in burn rate.

    Advertisement

    As reported, the day before the last saw a 62.96% drop in the Shiba Inu burn rate when a meager 69,420 SHIB tokens were burned.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: World's Highest IQ Holder Turns to XRP, Cardano on the Verge of 40% Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $110 Million in Just 24 Hours
    Schiff Jumps on Saylor's McDonald's Pic
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Engines Are Hot Enough for a Rally, Ethereum (ETH): One More Price Surge Attempt, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Does Not Want to Stop at $0.000008
    Important Date for XRP Holders Revealed, Bitcoin OG Bets $392 Million on Ethereum, Dogecoin Jumps 61% in Volume — Crypto News Digest

    The drop coincided with the sell-off in the market as investors weighed macroeconomic concerns. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 1.47% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000825 and down 2% weekly.

    While Shiba Inu's price still trades in the red, it is surprising to see the burn rate make a sudden reversal, surging up to 1,567%.

    Advertisement

    The reason for the SHIB burn surge remains unknown, but might indicate that the Shiba Inu community still remains committed to burns believed to have a potential impact on Shiba Inu's long term value despite the short-term bearish sentiment.

    What's next?

    With barely 17 days to the end of the year, traders are eagerly watching to pick potential clues that might shape 2026.

    The crypto market remains in a weakened position after enduring a weeks-long sell-off that began in early October with a major liquidation event, which wiped out about $19 billion in leveraged bets.

    Crypto analytics firm Glassnode said various metrics point to a "mild bearish phase" in the market, defined by modest capital inflows outweighed by steady selling pressure from larger holders. Albeit institutional interest is growing, with Shiba Inu included in the $1.77 trillion legacy asset manager T.Rowe crypto ETF.

    The current scenario in the market leaves traders uncertain as to where the market is heading next.

    On Dec. 15, Coinbase will be launching perpetual style futures in the U.S. for altcoins, including Shiba Inu. The crypto exchange teases a system update on Dec. 17, with the Shiba Inu community waiting to hear potential announcements that might benefit Shiba Inu.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 14, 2025 - 10:44
    Morning Crypto Report: World's Highest IQ Holder Turns to XRP, Cardano on the Verge of 40% Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $110 Million in Just 24 Hours
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 10:16
    Banks Need Bitcoin for Clients, Rochard Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 11:25
    Shiba Inu Burns Jump 1,567% in Intriguing SHIB Comeback: What's Next?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 14, 2025 - 10:44
    Morning Crypto Report: World's Highest IQ Holder Turns to XRP, Cardano on the Verge of 40% Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $110 Million in Just 24 Hours
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 10:16
    Banks Need Bitcoin for Clients, Rochard Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD