BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months

Strategy (MicroStrategy) has acquired 10,624 BTC for $962.7 million at an average price of $90,615 per bitcoin.



The purchase has been financed with proceeds from common equity ATM (an “at-the-market-offering”) and STRD preferred sales

Its total holdings to 660,624 BTC with an average acquisition cost of $74,696 per bitcoin.

The December purchase is the largest in Q4, surpassing the Nov. 17 buy (8,178 BTC) and dwarfing the smaller weekly tranches (168–525 BTC in October/November).

In fact, this is the largest Bitcoin buy announced by the Virginia-based business intelligence firm.

Bitcoin remains unmoved

However, the mammoth purchase has had little impact on the Bitcoin price, which is still sitting just below $92,000.

MSTR is up by 3% in pre-market trading following the recent announcement.