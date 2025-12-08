Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 8/12/2025 - 13:21
    Strategy has purchased nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin.
    Advertisement
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy (MicroStrategy) has acquired 10,624 BTC for $962.7 million at an average price of $90,615 per bitcoin. 

    The purchase has been financed with proceeds from common equity ATM (an “at-the-market-offering”) and STRD preferred sales

    Advertisement

    Its total holdings to 660,624 BTC with an average acquisition cost of $74,696 per bitcoin.

    The December purchase is the largest in Q4, surpassing the Nov. 17 buy (8,178 BTC) and dwarfing the smaller weekly tranches (168–525 BTC in October/November).

    In fact, this is the largest Bitcoin buy announced by the Virginia-based business intelligence firm. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin remains unmoved  

    However, the mammoth purchase has had little impact on the Bitcoin price, which is still sitting just below $92,000. 

    MSTR is up by 3% in pre-market trading following the recent announcement. 

    #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 12:59
    Binance Becomes First Crypto Exchange to Secure Global Licenses From FSRA
    ByCaroline Amosun
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 8, 2025 - 12:19
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Rockets 625% Over Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Strategy Will Not Sell Bitcoin Until 2065: CEO, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Ready to Delete a Zero
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SemiLiquid Unveils Programmable Credit Protocol, Built with Avalanche, Advancing Institutional Credit on Tokenised Collateral
    MNEE: Building the Next-Generation Infrastructure for Digital Dollar Mobility
    Sonami Launches First Layer 2 Token on Solana to Ensure Transaction Efficiency and End Congestion Spikes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Dec 8, 2025 - 13:21
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 12:59
    Binance Becomes First Crypto Exchange to Secure Global Licenses From FSRA
    Caroline Amosun
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 8, 2025 - 12:19
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Rockets 625% Over Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Strategy Will Not Sell Bitcoin Until 2065: CEO, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Ready to Delete a Zero
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD