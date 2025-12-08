Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Officially Lands $500 Million From Wall Street: What Does It Mean for XRP?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 8/12/2025 - 14:46
    Wall Street's $500 million move into Ripple at a $40 billion valuation is met with scrutiny, putting the company's real value and XRP's role at the forefront.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Officially Lands $500 Million From Wall Street: What Does It Mean for XRP?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Bloomberg's latest reporting, Ripple's November share sale landed exactly where the company has been trying to position itself for years: at the center of institutional capital that wants crypto exposure but insists on structured protection. The round brought in $500 million, setting Ripple’s valuation at $40 billion, the highest private valuation recorded for a digital asset firm in this cycle.

    Advertisement

    As the news circulated, XRP traded higher inside the day, approaching $2.09. This increase aligned with the market strength rather than being a standalone reaction, but it showed that traders are tracking the news.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/08/2025 - 12:19
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Rockets 625% Over Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Strategy Will Not Sell Bitcoin Until 2065: CEO, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Ready to Delete a Zero
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Rockets 625% Over Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Strategy Will Not Sell Bitcoin Until 2065: CEO, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Ready to Delete a Zero
    XRP Poised for 16% Move on Triangle Breakout
    McGlone: Bitcoin Likely Below $84K by Year-End

    The deal's notable aspect was not the investors — Citadel Securities, Fortress, Marshall Wace, Brevan Howard, Galaxy and Pantera — but the terms. According to Bloomberg, investors secured the right to sell their shares back to Ripple after three or four years, earning a 10% annual return. 

    Advertisement

    If Ripple initiates a repurchase, the return increases to 25% annually. A liquidation-preference clause was also added, ensuring that the new money sits at the front of the line in the event of a sale or restructuring.

    Ripple's XRP plays crucial role in $500 million deal

    According to Bloomberg’s sources, the fundamental driver is that several funds assessed that up to 90% of Ripple’s net asset value comes from XRP. This is backed by July disclosures showing $124 billion in token holdings before a market decline. 

    Despite recent weakness — a 16% pullback since late October and over 40% since mid-summer — Bloomberg's calculations estimate Ripple's current XRP position at over $83 billion, well above the equity valuation.

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    Ripple securing institutional money on structured terms reinforces one point for XRP holders: large funds still view Ripple’s valuation as anchored to its token reserves. Bloomberg’s numbers show that Ripple’s XRP position remains well above the company’s equity valuation even after recent price pressure, which turns XRP into the asset underpinning the entire deal. 

    It does not guarantee an upside, but it does confirm that institutions are pricing XRP’s scale, liquidity and long-term relevance into their exposure, even as they hedge against volatility with contractual protections.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/08/2025 - 10:43
    XRP Ledger's Euphoric 400% Growth Ends: Will It Stabilize?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    In the meantime, Ripple continues to expand beyond pure token exposure through acquisitions such as Hidden Road and GTreasury yet maintains no stated IPO timeline. For now, Wall Street is positioned with downside protection and optionality on whatever comes next.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 14:30
    Quantum Computers Killing Bitcoin? '$1 Million BTC' Advocate Samson Mow Says No Need to Worry
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 14:20
    Not Utility? Dogecoin Creator Names Most Interesting Thing About Crypto
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SemiLiquid Unveils Programmable Credit Protocol, Built with Avalanche, Advancing Institutional Credit on Tokenised Collateral
    MNEE: Building the Next-Generation Infrastructure for Digital Dollar Mobility
    Sonami Launches First Layer 2 Token on Solana to Ensure Transaction Efficiency and End Congestion Spikes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 14:46
    Ripple Officially Lands $500 Million From Wall Street: What Does It Mean for XRP?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 14:30
    Quantum Computers Killing Bitcoin? '$1 Million BTC' Advocate Samson Mow Says No Need to Worry
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 14:20
    Not Utility? Dogecoin Creator Names Most Interesting Thing About Crypto
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD