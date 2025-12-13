Advertisement
    Ripple Executive Explains XRP Vision at Solana Event: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 13/12/2025 - 23:58
    A Ripple executive has explained XRP vision amid growing demand to use XRP across a wider crypto ecosystem and institutions.
    Ripple Executive Explains XRP Vision at Solana Event: Details
    Ripple Global Partner Success Lead Luke Judges recently took the stage at the Solana Breakpoint event, explaining XRP's multichain vision.

    In breaking news from the event, it was announced that XRP was coming to Solana, as Hex Trust and Layer Zero will bridge and issue wXRP, a 1:1-backed representation of the native XRP asset designed to support DeFi activity and cross-chain utility.

    This move allows traders, holders and institutions to be able to utilize XRP within leading Solana DEXes, lending markets and liquidity protocols, while maintaining exposure to the underlying asset.

    In addition, wXRP’s use case will expand beyond XRP Ledger and will be tradable with RLUSD on Ethereum and other chains that support RLUSD. WXRP expands XRP’s DeFi utility by making it usable on supported blockchains, starting with Solana, Optimism, Ethereum, HyperEVM and additional chains for future integration.

    In today's session at the Breakpoint event, Judges puts the icing on the cake: "Phantom wallet's 20 million users can now access XRP, and perps can now deeply embed XRP."

    The recent step comes in response to growing demand to use XRP across the wider crypto ecosystem and institutions, which Judges highlighted in his conversation.

    XRP Ledger multichain vision

    In a recent tweet, RippleX Head of Engineering J. Ayo Akinyele reveals his thoughts on XRP Ledger, saying that for years, his discussions with Ripple CTO David Schwartz had focused on building toward a multichain future.

    According to Akinyele, the blockchain ecosystem is shifting, and it has become clear that assets and applications naturally operate across many networks. No single environment is where all activity will happen, and that is simply how crypto has evolved.

    In this scenario, a robust mainnet, such as XRP Ledger, remains essential and nonnegotiable, adding that the base network anchors trust, providing the stability, security and predictable behavior that everything built on top of it relies on.

    From the RippleX head of engineering's perspective, crypto’s next phase will not be defined by a single chain but by ecosystems that maintain strong foundation while enabling cross-chain innovation.

    #Ripple News #Solana News #XRP News
