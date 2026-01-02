Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 2/01/2026 - 21:25
    A surge in major altcoins has dented Bitcoin's dominance, which is on the verge of dropping to 59%?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The "altcoin season" narrative is picking up some steam this Friday.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin’s grip on the total cryptocurrency market cap loosened significantly. The cryptocurrency's dominance is now on the verge of plunging to 59%.  

    Article Image

    Another altcoin season? 

    Major altcoins, including resurgent XRP and a high-flying Dogecoin, have posted outsized gains.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Explodes 10,728%, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Four-Year Market Cycle — Crypto News Digest
    Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026
    XRP Price Prediction 2026

    Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at roughly $89,644. It is technically up 1.7% over the last 24 hours, but the crypto king is lagging significantly behind its nimble competitors.

    Advertisement

    For comparison, the Ripple-linked XRP token is up by 6% over the past 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data shows. It is now close to reclaiming the $2 mark. 

    The retail favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) is vastly outperforming the wider index. It has logged a massive 10.51% green candle to reach $0.139. The move has reignited speculation across the meme coin sector. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other smaller-cap tokens are benefiting from DOGE’s momentum. 

    Ethereum (ETH) has finally woken from its slumber. The second-largest asset by market cap has climbed 4.36% to $3,114. It has key technical support levels after months of underperformance. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/01/2026 - 03:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    ByDan Burgin

    For most of 2025, Bitcoin dominance remained historically high (hovering near 60%) before a sharp capital rotation into altcoins triggered a decline toward the end of the year.

    However, Bitcoin's dominance then plunged due to the stunning success of Ethereum treasury companies. Public companies began accumulating Ethereum faster than Bitcoin in the third quarter of the year, which caused a temporary ETH/BTC spike. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 19:54
    $53 Million in Solana Moves Amid Price Pump: Who’s Selling?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2026 - 19:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 2
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 21:25
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 19:54
    $53 Million in Solana Moves Amid Price Pump: Who’s Selling?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2026 - 19:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 2
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 19:09
    Cardano's ADA 37,851% Activity Surge Sparks Speculation, What's Driving Wild Ride?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2026 - 18:33
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 2
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 21:25
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 19:54
    $53 Million in Solana Moves Amid Price Pump: Who’s Selling?
    Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2026 - 19:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 2
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD