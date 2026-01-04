Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Returns to Pre-Christmas Levels

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 4/01/2026 - 12:18
    XRP Ledger is back at levels that we witnessed before entering the holiday season.
    XRP Ledger Returns to Pre-Christmas Levels
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Most traders realize XRP Ledger activity has quietly returned to its pre-holiday level. The network's slowdown was seasonal rather than structural, as evidenced by the on-chain metrics that fell in late December and are now returning to their pre-Christmas baseline. The most obvious example is the transaction count. Executed transactions have recovered to levels comparable to early December following a decline during the holiday season.

    XRP becomes active again

    This is neither a one-day anomaly nor a speculative spike. Throughput has returned to normal, indicating that users, bots and institutional flows are all back online and running at full capacity. After a period of inactivity, struggling networks do not recover so smoothly, instead they remain depressed.

    The same narrative is presented by active accounts. During the holidays, unique senders temporarily declined, which is to be expected when desks close and risk appetite wanes.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    What is important is what comes next. The fact that active addresses have now stabilized and returned to their prior range suggests that participation in the ecosystem did not end permanently. No long-term harm, no mass user exodus. Considering the larger context, this is especially crucial. For months, the price of XRP has been declining and sentiment has been unstable.

    XRP is safe enough on-chain

    On-chain resilience is more important in that setting than price bounces. The negative narrative that XRP is gradually losing its relevance would have been strengthened if network usage had kept declining after the holidays. That did not take place. Rather, we are witnessing a division of utility and the price. Although ledger usage has stopped falling and returned to baseline, the price is still going through a longer-term technical decline.

    This divergence frequently occurs in the vicinity of market cycle transitional phases, which are times when downside pressure lessens because the underlying network is still operational rather than abrupt reversals.

    The claim that XRP's actions are solely speculative is also undermined by this. Following periods of hype, speculative chains typically experience long-term declines. After pausing, activity started up again. This suggests embedded usage as opposed to transient mania.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
