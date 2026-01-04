Advertisement
    Ripple's January XRP Distribution Complete: Details

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 4/01/2026 - 10:09
    Ripple has returned 700 million XRP to its escrow wallets following the scheduled January 1 release.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ripple has finalized its monthly XRP release for January, according to the most recent on-chain data.

    The company has returned a total of 700 million XRP to its escrow wallets following the monthly release on January 1, effectively keeping the majority of the newly unlocked tokens off the open market.

    34 billion remaining tokens 

    X-based liquidity tracker XRP_Liquidity (@XRPwallets) has shared the data from XRPscan, which shows that the process has concluded with 34.185 billion XRPs remaining in programmatic escrow. 

    This figure shows the supply that remains under the control of the San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company.

    The 34 billion token figure comes after the standard monthly unlock and subsequent re-locking of excess tokens.

    As reported by U.Today, the January cycle adhered to Ripple’s long-standing mechanism of releasing 1 billion XRP at the start of the month. The company usually uses these tokens to support liquidity and operational needs. 

    For comparison, some irregularities had been observed throughout 2025 with split transactions or timing anomalies.

    A similar pattern is expected to play out next month, meaning that roughly 700 million XRPs will likely be returned to escrow.

    This would leave approximately 33.885 billion XRP in escrow.

    Current network data shows a circulating supply of 65.78 billion XRP. Notably, over 14.2 million tokens remain permanently burned.

    A fake "heavy selling" memo

    As reported by U.Today, a sarcastic message was recently attached to Ripple’s January 1 escrow release. The puzzling facetious message briefly misled some members of the XRP community on Thursday. It falsely stated that the company had "dumped" $8 billion on retail investors in 2025.

    The sarcastic memo was the work of an on-chain "troll" who exploited the feature of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) that makes it possible to permanently embed the text in the blockchain’s history.

    #Ripple News #XRP News
