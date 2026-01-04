Advertisement
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Names 10 Reasons Against School in New Bitcoin Pitch

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 4/01/2026 - 12:40
    Robert Kiyosaki kicked off 2026 with a 10-company layoff list and a pitch to accumulate Bitcoin as the price of the cryptocurrency finally makes it above $90,000, with $100,000 as the ultimate magnet.
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Names 10 Reasons Against School in New Bitcoin Pitch
    Robert Kiyosaki, a well-known author, kicked off 2026 with another controversial statement that is definitely going to cause hot debate. In his latest post, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" said that going to school for job security does not really make sense in the job market these days.

    His go-to strategy is to increase your financial IQ and stack up some real assets, with Bitcoin being right up there with gold, silver and Ethereum.

    To make his point clear, Kiyosaki posted a 10-name layoff board for 2025, with UPS at 48,000 jobs and Amazon at 30,000, followed by Intel at 20,000 and Verizon at 15,000. The rest of the list kept the pressure on with Microsoft at 6,000, Salesforce at 4,000, General Motors at 3,420, IBM at 2,700, Boeing at 2,500 and Walmart at 1,500.

    Plus, the author pointed out that a lot of the losses were in high tech, which made the whole post seem like a general "nothing is guaranteed" message for white-collar readers.

    Bitcoin's price helps message travel

    For crypto markets, the key is the packaging: layoffs as the trigger, Bitcoin as the solution. Kiyosaki told his followers not to "save money" but to "save" gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Instead of thinking of BTC as a trade, he sees it as a personal reserve asset that you can hold outside of employer risk.

    Right now, BTC is trading around $91,500 after dropping from the $110,000-$114,000 range, and it is pretty clear what the next big fight in the chart is going to be.

    The range could open up to $94,000-$96,000 if it breaks through $92,000-$94,000, with $100,000 back as the headline magnet. If $90,000 does not work out, then $88,000 and $86,000 are the first areas of risk, with the low $80,000s being the deeper line.

