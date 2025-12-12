Solana's Largest DEX Makes Cryptic XRP Post: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Leading Solana DEX Raydium has stunned the crypto community with a recent cryptic tweet that mentioned XRP.

In a social media post, the official Raydium X account tweeted: "67 XRP and a dream." The context remains unknown at press time, but the timing of Raydium's tweet remains significant.

Raydium's post comes shortly after the official announcement of XRP coming to Solana.

Starting with Solana, Hex Trust, a digital asset platform and custodian announced it will issue and custody wrapped XRP (wXRP), a 1:1-backed representation of the native XRP asset designed to support DeFi activity and cross-chain utility. As a result, wXRP’s use case will expand beyond XRP Ledger and will be tradable with RLUSD on Ethereum and other chains where RLUSD is available.

In a confirmation tweet, Layer Zero stated it had been chosen by Hex Trust XRP to power XRP expansion, starting with Solana. This implies that XRP will soon be available to trade on internet capital markets with deep liquidity.

The recent move also implies that traders, holders and institutions can use XRP within leading Solana DEXes, lending markets and liquidity protocols, while maintaining exposure to the underlying asset and 24/7 XRPL redemption rights.

Raydium is a Solana-based automated market maker exchange and liquidity provider that powers the Solana DeFi ecosystem, hence, the recent announcement remains significant to it.

"I'll buy XRP from now": World's highest IQ holder

XRP is gaining a whole lot of attention on the market amid its recent developments. The 21Shares XRP ETF began trading on CBOE on Thursday under the ticker TOXR, becoming the fifth spot XRP product to receive exchange approval.

Ripple has announced a new partnership with AMINA Bank, which becomes the first European bank to use Ripple’s licensed end-to-end payments solution.

XRP's latest developments have caused it to garner support from across the crypto space. In one such, YoungHoon Kim, who is one of the highest IQ holders in the world, affirms support for the cryptocurrency, saying "I buy XRP from now on."

At press time, XRP was trading at $2.04.