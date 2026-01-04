Ripple CTO Updates X Bio to Reflect New 2026 Changes: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A look at Ripple CTO David Schwartz's bio on X reveals new changes at the very start of 2026.

Advertisement

Last September, Schwartz had announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of 2025. Schwartz, an original architect of XRP Ledger, stated that his focus will now be on family and personal projects related to XRP as he will be transitioning to becoming CTO emeritus.

Schwartz's X bio is now updated to reflect this change, as it now includes "CTO Emeritus at Ripple."

As his last task at Ripple, Schwartz said he accepted an invitation by Ripple Chairman Chris Larsen to join Ripple's board of directors. Schwartz also announced later in the year that he had become an advisor at XRP treasury company Evernorth.

Advertisement

Amid all this, Schwartz, now CTO emeritus, says he remains a vital part of the XRP community. Schwartz reiterated he was not going away from the XRP community, participating in XRP Ledger through his XRP node, which has now been running for months, publishing its output data and researching other use cases for XRP besides what Ripple is focused on, among other things.

In June 2012, Schwartz launched XRP Ledger alongside Arthur Britto and Jed McCaleb.

Instagram warning issued

As the crypto community reflects on Ripple CTO emeritus' new phase, he has issued a crucial warning about Instagram impersonators.

Advertisement

Now part of the Ripple board of directors, and with his years of experience as Ripple CTO, coupled with the fact that he was one of the original architects of XRP Ledger, his interaction on social media is being sought by members of the crypto community who seek to tap into his wealth of knowledge.

An X user, who also seems to be a member of the XRP token community, had notified Schwartz of tagging him on Instagram.

Schwartz responded that he almost never uses Instagram, warning against impersonators who he says are scammers. "I almost never use instagram. Anyone you see there claiming to be me is 99.8% likely to be a scammer," Schwartz said.