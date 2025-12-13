Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Moment With Chris Larsen at Key Event: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 13/12/2025 - 13:50
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has described the funniest thing that has ever happened in his time at the company.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Moment With Chris Larsen at Key Event: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz shares a hilarious moment with Chris Larsen, Ripple chairman and co-founder, at an event, describing it as perhaps the funniest thing that has ever happened in his time at Ripple.

    Advertisement

    December continues to be a busy month for Ripple, having made key appearances at major crypto events, including Binance Blockchain Week, which was held in Dubai from Dec. 3 to 4. Ripple also participated in Fintech Abu Dhabi event, which was held from Dec. 8 to 11.

    Ripple also indicated its participation at the Blockchain for Europe Summit at Brussels, Belgium, held Dec. 2 to 3, and Ripple Christmas Breakfast in London, U.K., on Dec. 11.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Engines Are Hot Enough for a Rally, Ethereum (ETH): One More Price Surge Attempt, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Does Not Want to Stop at $0.000008
    Important Date for XRP Holders Revealed, Bitcoin OG Bets $392 Million on Ethereum, Dogecoin Jumps 61% in Volume — Crypto News Digest
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Bank Charter Approval, Slams Banking Lobby
    BREAKING: Tether Announces Proposal to Acquire Juventus

    In one of such events, which had himself, Chris Larsen, employees of Ripple and its recent acquisitions in attendance, Ripple CTO David Schwartz recalls an awkward moment when a new employee from one of its recent acquisitions walked up to Larsen and asked, "So..What do you do at Ripple?"

    Advertisement

    Obviously taken aback by the question, Schwartz said he was "kind of busy laughing inside" describing the moment as being funny.

    In response to an X user's question on what the Ripple chairman answered, Schwartz said, "But I think it went something like: Um. Well. I guess, I'm sort of the founder."

    Advertisement

    2025 was a watershed year for Ripple in its operations as it made four major acquisitions: GTreasury, Rail, Palisade and Hidden Road. Ripple has invested nearly $4 billion into the crypto ecosystem through strategic investments and acquisitions.

    December turns out big for Ripple

    On Dec. 11, Ripple revealed that it had completed the acquisition of Rail, with the potential of making Ripple Payments, the market's most comprehensive end-to-end stablecoin solution.

    Earlier in December, Ripple announced it had closed a $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury, which marks a significant expansion into the multi-trillion-dollar corporate finance arena, a market many predict will lead the next phase of digital asset adoption.

    In huge news for Ripple, according to CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple has received conditional approval from the OCC to charter Ripple National Trust Bank. This is a massive step forward — first for the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, setting the highest standard for stablecoin compliance with both federal (OCC) and state (NYDFS) oversight.

    #Ripple News #Chris Larsen
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 12:21
    XRP Could Fall 40% if $2 Support Breaks, Analyst Warns
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 11:58
    Bitcoin to $76,000? Crucial Indicator Spells 4 Key BTC Price Levels as Market Dips
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 13:50
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Moment With Chris Larsen at Key Event: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 12:21
    XRP Could Fall 40% if $2 Support Breaks, Analyst Warns
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 11:58
    Bitcoin to $76,000? Crucial Indicator Spells 4 Key BTC Price Levels as Market Dips
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD