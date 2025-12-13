Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Moment With Chris Larsen at Key Event: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz shares a hilarious moment with Chris Larsen, Ripple chairman and co-founder, at an event, describing it as perhaps the funniest thing that has ever happened in his time at Ripple.

December continues to be a busy month for Ripple, having made key appearances at major crypto events, including Binance Blockchain Week, which was held in Dubai from Dec. 3 to 4. Ripple also participated in Fintech Abu Dhabi event, which was held from Dec. 8 to 11.

Ripple also indicated its participation at the Blockchain for Europe Summit at Brussels, Belgium, held Dec. 2 to 3, and Ripple Christmas Breakfast in London, U.K., on Dec. 11.

In one of such events, which had himself, Chris Larsen, employees of Ripple and its recent acquisitions in attendance, Ripple CTO David Schwartz recalls an awkward moment when a new employee from one of its recent acquisitions walked up to Larsen and asked, "So..What do you do at Ripple?"

Perhaps the funniest thing that has ever happened in my time at @Ripple happened yesterday. A new employee from one of our recent acquisitions walked up to @chrislarsensf at a company event and said, "So... What do you do at Ripple?" — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 12, 2025

Obviously taken aback by the question, Schwartz said he was "kind of busy laughing inside" describing the moment as being funny.

In response to an X user's question on what the Ripple chairman answered, Schwartz said, "But I think it went something like: Um. Well. I guess, I'm sort of the founder."

2025 was a watershed year for Ripple in its operations as it made four major acquisitions: GTreasury, Rail, Palisade and Hidden Road. Ripple has invested nearly $4 billion into the crypto ecosystem through strategic investments and acquisitions.

December turns out big for Ripple

On Dec. 11, Ripple revealed that it had completed the acquisition of Rail, with the potential of making Ripple Payments, the market's most comprehensive end-to-end stablecoin solution.

Earlier in December, Ripple announced it had closed a $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury, which marks a significant expansion into the multi-trillion-dollar corporate finance arena, a market many predict will lead the next phase of digital asset adoption.

In huge news for Ripple, according to CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple has received conditional approval from the OCC to charter Ripple National Trust Bank. This is a massive step forward — first for the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, setting the highest standard for stablecoin compliance with both federal (OCC) and state (NYDFS) oversight.