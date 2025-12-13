XRP at Risk of Support Vacuum That Can Erase 65% of Price, Bollinger Bands Warn

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Following all the crypto market turbulence of recent weeks, XRP finds itself in a weird spot on the monthly TradingView chart, and the risk is not hidden in indicators or exotic patterns. It is structural. The price of XRP is creeping closer to the Bollinger midband at around $1.82, and if it dips below that, there is literally no floor.

It all goes back to November 2024. XRP shot up by about 283% in a fast and furious move, jumping across multiple price zones without taking a breather to form support cushions. That candle solved the upside problems fast, but it left the downside unfinished. When prices move that quickly over a longer time frame, they often skip the acceptance process.

XRP/USD by TradingView

So, what's left behind is air.

10% lifeline for XRP price

On the monthly time frame, the Bollinger midband is the only clear anchor left. It is pretty close to the current levels, at less than 10% away. A controlled test can still keep the structure together, but a clean close below it would change the whole map.

Once that level gives way, the chart does not really have any obvious reference points until much lower, which forces traders to fall back to weekly and daily structures that were not designed to handle a macro pullback.

If XRP dips below $1.82, there is no guarantee of panic, but it does take away the last bit of monthly support — then, price discovery becomes defensive. XRP does not need any bad news to dip into that zone. It just needs gravity to finish what the vertical rally skipped.