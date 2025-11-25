Advertisement
    Ripple Exec: 'We're Seeing Tremendous Traction' as Adoption Soars in Africa

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 12:05
    Ripple Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, highlighted that the company is gaining "tremendous traction" in Sub-Saharan Africa and Turkey.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent tweet, Ripple Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Reece Merrick highlighted that the company is gaining "tremendous traction" in Sub-Saharan Africa and Turkey.

    This comes amid increasing crypto adoption, with the Ripple CEO highlighting that these two regions are adopting crypto faster than almost anywhere else.

    According to Merrick, in regions battered by inflation, currency crashes and financial exclusion, crypto is not just hype but a necessity.

    The Ripple exec outlines the figures supporting this: in Sub-Saharan Africa, transactions exploded 52% to $205 billion from the duration of July 2024 to June 2025, with stablecoins dominating 43% of volumes.

    In Turkey, the lira's plunge — with 80% lost in value since 2021 — coupled with 70% inflation have resulted in a crypto boom, with over 50% adults reportedly owning crypto.

    Merrick added that with regulation progressing, Ripple is seeing "some tremendous traction" in both jurisdictions.

    In March, Ripple announced a partnership with payments provider Chipper Cash to support cross-border payments into Africa using Ripple Payments.

    Ripple’s partnership with Chipper Cash, which has five million customers in nine countries across Africa expands its payments footprint on the continent, starting with Onafriq in 2023.

    The Ripple Impact drought insurance pilot in Kenya concluded in June and successfully insured 517 new pastoralists (70% women) against drought using RLUSD.

    XRP news

    XRP surged as much as 9%, reaching a high of $2.28 as new ETF launches spurred optimism. At press time, XRP was up 7.21% in the last 24 hours to $2.20.

    Franklin Templeton and Grayscale's ETFs debuted on NYSE Arca, marking another step in regulated U.S. access to the asset.

    The Bitwise XRP ETF with the ticker $XRP, which brings XRP into a brokerage account, saw record $118,000,000 inflows in the past week.


    CME Group revealed that its new Spot-Quoted XRP futures are arriving Dec. 15, pending regulatory review.

    #Ripple News #XRP News
