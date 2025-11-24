Advertisement
    Ripple Executive Reacts to BlackRock’s First Abu Dhabi Board Meeting

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 5:39
    Ripple has long enjoyed a rather strong presence in the MENA region .
    Ripple Executive Reacts to BlackRock's First Abu Dhabi Board Meeting
    BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers, held its first board meeting in Abu Dhabi. 

    This shows that the financial behemoth is increasingly focused on the UAE and the broader Middle East, according to Ripple’s Reece Merrick. 

    The executive has implied that BlackRock’s increased focus in Abu Dhabi could create more avenues for Ripple’s business. 

    High-level engagement

    The meeting included UAE royalty and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. 

    It focused on such areas as artificial intelligence (AI), advanced technologies, and reshaping global investments. 

    Abu Dhabi is clearly positioning itself as a global hub for innovation and finance, which aligns with Ripple’s strategy to expand in the region.

    Ripple's history in the MENA region 

    Ripple has long seen the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as a key region because of its large remittance corridors. 

    By 2021, RippleNet had already demonstrated strong transaction volume growth in the region. 

    The company also went on to establish its Middle East & Africa (MEA) regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). 

    In 2023, Ripple deepened its commitment by expanding its physical presence in Dubai and even bringing its annual “Swell” event to the city.

    Ripple also partnered with the DIFC Innovation Hub. 

    In March 2025, the San Francisco-headquartered company received a license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to offer regulated crypto payments in the DIFC. 

