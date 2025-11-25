XRP Hourly Golden Cross Confirmed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Ripple-backed XRP coin has confirmed a golden cross on the hourly chart. This bullish confirmation coincides with a broader recovery on the altcoin market.

XRP price eyes $3 as next target

According to CoinMarketCap data, the XRP price has surged 6.5% over the past 24 hours to $2.20. While this is happening, XRP confirmed a golden cross on its hourly chart.

The golden cross occurred when the short-term moving average (MA) crossed over the long-term one. This is often interpreted as a buy signal for potential price increases.

In standard terms, golden crosses use 50/200-period moving averages. However, shorter variants, such as the 9/26, are common on hourly charts to catch quick reversals.

Considering the current trend, XRP is expected to experience bullishness for the next few hours and days.

After completing a golden cross on Oct. 10, the XRP price rebounded to $2.99 and climbed 7.02% weekly. Now, analysts eye $3 as the next target if it holds above $2.20.

With the development, the XRP daily trading volume increased by 53.9% to $6.3 billion. Such a move suggests increased investor interest in the Ripple-backed coin.

Moreover, the XRP Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 56.06. This suggests XRP is not overbought and there is room for more upside without immediate exhaustion.

Altcoin market rebound

Notably, the recent uptick in the XRP price comes amid a rebound on the altcoin market. Ethereum (ETH), the leading altcoin, has experienced a turnaround after weeks of consistently trading at lows.

In the past 24 hours, the ETH price increased by 1.7% to $2,875. Other altcoins like Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) followed similar upward movement.

SOL has rallied more than 4%, DOGE spiked 1.54% and ADA experienced gains of 0.9%.

As regards SOL, the spike comes amid consistent inflows into the Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to a U.Today report , the SOL ETFs recently registered 17 consecutive days of inflows.

The Bitwise ETF, BSOL, saw the highest inflows, recording $424.0 million worth of inflows between Nov. 3 and 19, 2025.