Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Hourly Golden Cross Confirmed

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 10:01
    XRP now facing a bullish rebound amid growing ETF hype and shifting fundamentals.
    Advertisement
    XRP Hourly Golden Cross Confirmed
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ripple-backed XRP coin has confirmed a golden cross on the hourly chart. This bullish confirmation coincides with a broader recovery on the altcoin market.

    Advertisement

    XRP price eyes $3 as next target

    According to CoinMarketCap data, the XRP price has surged 6.5% over the past 24 hours to $2.20. While this is happening, XRP confirmed a golden cross on its hourly chart.

    The golden cross occurred when the short-term moving average (MA) crossed over the long-term one. This is often interpreted as a buy signal for potential price increases.

    In standard terms, golden crosses use 50/200-period moving averages. However, shorter variants, such as the 9/26, are common on hourly charts to catch quick reversals.

    Article image
    XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

    Considering the current trend, XRP is expected to experience bullishness for the next few hours and days. 

    After completing a golden cross on Oct. 10, the XRP price rebounded to $2.99 and climbed 7.02% weekly. Now, analysts eye $3 as the next target if it holds above $2.20.

    With the development, the XRP daily trading volume increased by 53.9% to $6.3 billion. Such a move suggests increased investor interest in the Ripple-backed coin.

    Moreover, the XRP Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 56.06. This suggests XRP is not overbought and there is room for more upside without immediate exhaustion.

    Altcoin market rebound

    Notably, the recent uptick in the XRP price comes amid a rebound on the altcoin market. Ethereum (ETH), the leading altcoin, has experienced a turnaround after weeks of consistently trading at lows.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/25/2025 - 08:57
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Drops 'Dead Cat' on Bitcoin Price Chart
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    In the past 24 hours, the ETH price increased by 1.7% to $2,875. Other altcoins like Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) followed similar upward movement.

    SOL has rallied more than 4%, DOGE spiked 1.54% and ADA experienced gains of 0.9%.

    As regards SOL, the spike comes amid consistent inflows into the Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to a U.Today report, the SOL ETFs recently registered 17 consecutive days of inflows.

    The Bitwise ETF, BSOL, saw the highest inflows, recording $424.0 million worth of inflows between Nov. 3 and 19, 2025.

    Meanwhile, sentiment on ADA improved after the Cardano Foundation (CF) announced it is eyeing a new crypto exchange listing. CF supported a proposal led by the Snek Foundation, which is meant to expand Cardano listings on major exchange platforms.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 8:57
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Drops 'Dead Cat' on Bitcoin Price Chart
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 8:37
    Shiba Inu's Massive 1,360,000,000,000 SHIB Price Comeback Is Here
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 10:01
    XRP Hourly Golden Cross Confirmed
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 8:57
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Drops 'Dead Cat' on Bitcoin Price Chart
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 8:37
    Shiba Inu's Massive 1,360,000,000,000 SHIB Price Comeback Is Here
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD