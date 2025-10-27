Ripple CEO Set to Speak at Major Binance Event

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is set to take center stage at a major Binance event. In a recent tweet, major crypto exchange Binance announced its upcoming event, Binance Blockchain Week, scheduled for Dec. 3-4 in Dubai.

Binance revealed the featured speakers, including Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse; Strategy Chairman and Cofounder Michael Saylor; Raoul Pal, cofounder and CEO of Real Vision; and former Binance CEO and founder of Giggle academy Changpeng "CZ" Zhao.

Binance captioned the announcement of the speakers with the phrase "one stage," possibly implying that the crypto industry heavyweights might share one stage at the event.

The lineup of the event is unknown at press time, as are the themes of discussion, but Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is expected to contribute his understanding of financial markets, with Ripple making five major acquisitions in the last two years.

Ripple in spotlight

Last week, Ripple announced the completion of its acquisition of Hidden Road, becoming the first crypto company to own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker. The fintech company also recently announced its plans to acquire treasury management system provider GTreasury, and in August 2025, stablecoin-powered payment platform, Rail, along with the acquisition of Standard Custody in June 2024 and Metaco in May 2023.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse would also be a headline keynote speaker at the XRP Australia event scheduled for Feb. 27, 2026, in Sydney to share insights into the future of cross-border payments and blockchain innovation in APAC.

Garlinghouse was also a participant at the recent Pantera Blockchain Summit 2025, which featured a lineup of discussions with industry leaders across key themes, where he hinted at the future rewiring of the financial system.