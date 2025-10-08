AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Upcoming Financial System Shake-Up: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 8/10/2025 - 12:49
    This comes as massive $1 trillion inflow predicted for stablecoins ahead
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Institutional asset manager Pantera Capital unveiled its blockchain summit, which kicked off yesterday in New York City.

    This year's Pantera Blockchain summit is the tenth in a series of gatherings since 2013, back when blockchain was a $2 billion industry, with it now over $4 trillion.

    The summit featured a stacked lineup of discussions with industry leaders across key themes, with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse joining in on the conversation.

    Among the discussions at the summit is the future of stablecoins, with insights from Daniel Vogel, Bitso CEO, Circle's Spencer Spinnell and Harrison Mann from OpenFX, and "Blockchain in the Age of AI" with Sahara cofounder and CEO Sean Ren and Oleg Golev, head of product at Sentient.

    Pantera Capital shared highlights from the summit, which cited Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse speaking on a future rewiring of the financial system in a conversation hosted by Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead.

    "This represents the future re-wiring of the financial system," Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, stated at Pantera Blockchain Summit 2025.

    This comes as the stablecoin sector in which Ripple is a player with its RLUSD token is gaining traction. Standard Chartered predicts that a boom in USD dollar-backed stablecoins could suck $1 trillion worth of deposits out of emerging economies' banks in the next few years.

    "We see the potential for $1 trillion to leave emerging market banks and move into stablecoins in the next three years or so," the bank's report, published on Monday, said.

    AI and crypto convergence

    There is a current convergence of crypto and AI. Crypto is no longer siloed as it converges with today’s cutting edge in AI and robotics.  

    Although the application layer of crypto AI is still nascent, the potential that it harbors could create an entirely new market structure through on-chain agents and trading infrastructure.  

    This convergence is drawing experts from AI, fintech and consumer tech, blurring industry lines, Pantera Capital noted.

