'XRP Will Touch Everything': Analyst Weighs In on Ripple's Latest Advancements

Ripple recently announced that its acquisition of Hidden Road was complete, with the company now Ripple Prime. This marks an exciting new chapter for Ripple, making it the first crypto company to own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker.

This is one of five major acquisitions by Ripple in the past two years, including an announcement to acquire treasury management system provider GTreasury last week, stablecoin-powered payment platform Rail in August 2025, the acquisition of Standard Custody in June 2024 and Metaco in May 2023.

Ripple’s digital asset infrastructure across payments, crypto custody and stablecoin, as well as the use of XRP, will complement the services offered within Ripple Prime. In the future, Ripple Prime will seek to leverage blockchain capabilities in its business to streamline operations and optimize costs. Ripple Prime will also significantly enhance the utility and reach of Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, whose primary reserve custodian is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY).

In reaction to Ripple's latest milestones, Black Swan Capitalist founder Versan Aljarrah believes Ripple is gradually consolidating the entire digital asset ecosystem. He added that every acquisition, corridor and off-ramp is part of one plan, which is to build the Internet for Value. This is "how the financial system is being rewritten, and how XRP will eventually touch everything in it," Aljarrah said.

XRP getting boost from retail FUD

At the time of writing, XRP was up 2.58% in the last 24 hours to $2.64 and down 11.36% weekly, outperforming the rest of the top 10 in daily and weekly gains.

According to Santiment, XRP is getting a boost from retail FUD despite small wallets selling off.

"XRP is at $2.60 after a 4% day. We've seen some retail FUD across social media, indicating small wallets are selling off. During this $2-$3 price stretch, high crowd predictions of $XRP under $2 is a buy signal and above $3 is a sell signal," Santiment wrote.

XRP has extended its recovery from a low of $2.32 on Oct. 22 into the fourth day, reaching an intraday high of $2.66. The next resistance is $2.77, while support lies at $2.32 and $2.18.