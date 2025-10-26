AdvertisementAdvert.
    'XRP Will Touch Everything': Analyst Weighs In on Ripple's Latest Advancements

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 26/10/2025 - 15:42
    Ripple has made five major acquisitions in recent months, financial strategist Versan Aljarrah weighs in on what this means for financial markets and XRP's role in them.
    'XRP Will Touch Everything': Analyst Weighs In on Ripple's Latest Advancements
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple recently announced that its acquisition of Hidden Road was complete, with the company now Ripple Prime. This marks an exciting new chapter for Ripple, making it the first crypto company to own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker.

    This is one of five major acquisitions by Ripple in the past two years, including an announcement to acquire treasury management system provider GTreasury last week, stablecoin-powered payment platform Rail in August 2025, the acquisition of Standard Custody in June 2024 and Metaco in May 2023.

    Ripple’s digital asset infrastructure across payments, crypto custody and stablecoin, as well as the use of XRP, will complement the services offered within Ripple Prime. In the future, Ripple Prime will seek to leverage blockchain capabilities in its business to streamline operations and optimize costs. Ripple Prime will also significantly enhance the utility and reach of Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, whose primary reserve custodian is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY).

    New CFTC Chair Nominee Is XRP Supporter

    In reaction to Ripple's latest milestones, Black Swan Capitalist founder Versan Aljarrah believes Ripple is gradually consolidating the entire digital asset ecosystem. He added that every acquisition, corridor and off-ramp is part of one plan, which is to build the Internet for Value. This is "how the financial system is being rewritten, and how XRP will eventually touch everything in it," Aljarrah said.

    XRP getting boost from retail FUD

    At the time of writing, XRP was up 2.58% in the last 24 hours to $2.64 and down 11.36% weekly, outperforming the rest of the top 10 in daily and weekly gains.

    According to Santiment, XRP is getting a boost from retail FUD despite small wallets selling off.

    "XRP is at $2.60 after a 4% day. We've seen some retail FUD across social media, indicating small wallets are selling off. During this $2-$3 price stretch, high crowd predictions of $XRP under $2 is a buy signal and above $3 is a sell signal," Santiment wrote.

    XRP has extended its recovery from a low of $2.32 on Oct. 22 into the fourth day, reaching an intraday high of $2.66. The next resistance is $2.77, while support lies at $2.32 and $2.18.

